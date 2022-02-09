Restraining order temporarily eliminates school masking mandate

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Sangamon County Circuit Courts recently issued a temporary restraining order on school masking mandates in several cases that involved the Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois State Board of Education and Governor J.B. Pritzker.

With the order in effect, local students and staff members are permitted to attend school without masks while having their close contact exclusions prohibited as of Feb. 4.

In a letter that she released Feb. 6, Community Unit School District No. 1 superintendent Becky Schuchman reminded students and families that courts could additionally impose other measures beyond the TRO, since it is only a first step in this lawsuit.

“Other events could happen requiring a mask or other aspects of the order,” Shuchman said.

A ‘Motion to Stay’ ruling on the order has already been filed and is expected to be heard at any given time. At this point, there is likely to be an appeal of the TRO that will be resolved within the next two weeks.

“Things could change back to required masking for all as soon as Monday or at other times during the process,” Schuchman said. “The TRO could also remain in place and the case will move forward on the merits.”

The CUSD No. 1 previously adopted an educational rubric before executive orders and masking policies had been established. The district’s intention is to take a thoughtful approach when considering any changes in its ‘Return to Learn Plan,’ according to Schuchman.

“This necessarily includes reaching out to certain stakeholders, including school staff,” Schuchman said. “They are an integral part in keeping our schools open. Please allow for this process to work over the next few weeks.”

Going forward, the district wants to keep providing a safe environment and a quality education that includes allowed mitigations.

“We understand this can be confusing and will try and keep everyone informed of these changes,” said Schuchman. “Please be respectful of possible changes and understand that we will follow the court orders and those could change from day to day.”

School buses and sporting events

The restraining order does not address masking rules in terms of school bus transportation or sporting events.

Therefore, the district is seeking further clarification from the Department of Transportation and the Illinois High School Association/Illinois Elementary School Association agencies.

“Those changes will be provided to those participating once it is better understood,” Schuchman said. “I hope to have those answers by the time participants are practicing or playing [spring sports].”