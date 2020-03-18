Restaurants working to provide drive-thru, curbside food options

After Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s announcement to bar customers from dining inside restaurants and congregating in bars, several local Carlinville restaurants planned to get food to customers via drive-through or curbside pickup.

Panda began offering pick-service starting March 16. Those wishing to place orders were encouraged to call and pay with a credit or debit card. Upon arriving at the restaurant, they were to call and have an employee bring the order to them.

“I am so amazed and delighted how all the businesses are going that extra mile,” said Jennifer Whitlock of Taylor’s Chili in a Monday Facebook post. “We as a community need to support them. This reminds me of the time the High School burned down and everyone for miles around pitched in to help. The result school back up and running in a couple of days. Now I know this is is a different story altogether. However, here we are helping each other again.”

“After great thought and prayers, we have decided to close as mandated by Governor Pritzker at 2 p.m. Monday, March 16,” according to an Abella’s Restaurant Facebook post. “We feel this to be in the best interst of our customers to ensure their safety as well as the best decision for our employees in hopes they will be able to obtain their employmenet benefits as quickly as possible.”

Willie’s 109 closed Monday evening since it does not serve food.

“I pray many others will be able to figure something out,” said Courtney Wilson. “Two weeks is a long time in the small town bar & grill business, and we ask those that know and love us to come up and be a part of what will be a memorable night.. When life gives ya lemons.. Right? Bars will be open as long as we can to help you deal with these stresses of modern day life.”

Carlinville Restaurant Options

DRIVE-THRU

Dairy Queen – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

McDonald’s – 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Hardee’s and Wood Duck – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

DELIVERY & PICK-UP

Reno’s Italian Pizzeria & Ristorante – 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 9 p.m. (10 a.m. Friday and Saturday; closed Monday)

Nick’s Pizza – 4 to 10 p.m. (closed Monday)

Casey’s – 24 business hours and delivery from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Little Italy’s – 4 to 9 p.m.

CURB SIDE/PICK-UP

Sun Thai – Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m.

Panda – 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Closed Saturday)

Sol De Mexico – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hawthorn Tree – 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Subway – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Order online or through the business app.

In addition to the restaurants in Carlinville, prepared food is available at the Palmyra Opera House, Miners Restaurant in Gillespie and Dairy Queen (drive-thru) in both Gillespie and Staunton. The deli at County Market in Girard is open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

If you’d like to add more prepared food options in the county, email editorial@enquirerdemocrat.com.