I resisted, but am an e-book convert

With Misty Fritz

For the Write Team

GILLESPIE (Aug. 2, 2018) – Anyone who knows me well at all knows that I’m a tiny bit obsessed with books, to put it mildly. There’s just something irresistible about the heft and scent of a brand new book (especially hardbacks) — or even a musty old one — not to mention the allure of infinite new worlds to explore.

I love expanding my collection (I have several bookshelves in my bedroom, all of which are packed full) and it’s hard for me to part with any of the books I own, even if I haven’t read them in years. You don’t want to know how long I held onto my collection of more than 40 V.C. Andrews novels, long after I’d moved past her being one of my favorite authors. I don’t know how many books I own currently, but I know that at one point it topped 500; I’ve reluctantly culled some since then, but I’ve also purchased more, so the number could be higher or lower.

For the longest time, I resisted switching over to e-books, no matter how much people praised them. I hate reading anything much longer than an essay on my phone, so I figured e-book readers would be more of the same, just on a slightly larger scale.

Then, right before my surgery in February, some friends got together and bought me a Kindle Paperwhite (with a purple case) and a gift card to load it up with some books to keep me occupied during my recovery. I felt bad that they spent so much on something I didn’t think I’d use, but I agreed to give it a chance. I’m glad I did. That Kindle is possibly one of my favorite possessions right now.

This is probably news to no one, but Kindle books are, typically, a whole lot cheaper than physical books. A book that costs $15-20 might only be $5-10 on Kindle (though there are some that are just as expensive as the physical book, which irks me). And then there are the sales. I love me some Kindle sales, because if you keep your eyes peeled, you can pick up some great books for just $1-2. I follow a lot of bookish/writer people on Twitter, and they’re always making recommendations. While I hesitate to spend $15-20 on a book from an unknown author unless a lot of people recommend it, I don’t have that hesitation if the book is only a few bucks.

I’ve found a few gems that way, and also through Kindle Unlimited, which gets me one free book a month, not to mention the many, many books that are available to me for free since I have an Amazon Prime account. Currently, I’m using Kindle Unlimited to reread the Harry Potter series (I’m on book four).

In all seriousness, I love having the Kindle. It’s especially come in handy on nights when I’m covering city council or school board meetings and they have lengthy executive sessions. Instead of draining the battery on my phone (which I use to record the meetings) by playing games or endlessly scrolling Twitter, I sit there with my nose in a book. The more things change, the more they stay the same.