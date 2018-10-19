Registration open for youth basketball

Registration is currently underway for youth basketball programs for two age groups: those in grades 3-4 and those in grades 5-6. These programs are offered through the Carlinville Basketball Boosters, not through the school district.

The program for grades 3-4 will be focused on teaching fundamentals of basketball. Plans tentatively call for 90-minute practices twice per week during December. From the beginning of January through part of February, there will be one practice per week (on a weeknight) and one game per week, likely on Saturday morning. There may also be a handful of games against teams from neighboring towns this year. Practices will feature a basketball camp-type setting mixed with some team strategy and organization.

There is a fee of $30 to join the program for grades 3-4, and all players will receive a t-shirt. For more information or a registration form, contact Tony Kaganich at 27 Eastland Court, Carlinville, IL 62626.

The first practices are to be announced but will likely run from 6-7:30 p.m., beginning in early November for fourth grade and early December for third grade.

The program for grade 5-6 will consist of practices starting in late October or early November and extramural games in the winter months. Practices will be held usually 2-3 times per week on weekday evenings. Games will be held against outside competition in the winter months; home games will likely be on weekends, with away games possibly being held on other days. At the home games, an admission fee of $3 for adult fans and 32 for students will be charged. For away games, teams can set their own admission rates.

Currently, the following people have volunteered to help coach: Kirk Jackson, fifth grade girls’ Bob Duckels, fifth grade boys; and Rich Roper, sixth grade boys. Anyone interested in helping with coaching may contact Michael Quarton at (217) 415-7402 or mquarton3@yahoo.com; volunteer coaches are subject to a routine background check.

The registration fee for grades 5-6 is $45 and includes a Carlinville Basketball t-shirt. Players will also receive a jersey to be worn in games (players will not keep the jersey).

For more information or a registration form, contact Michael Quarton at (217) 415-7402 or mquarton3@yahoo.com.

Instructional sessions for grades 4-6 will be taught from 6:30-8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 28, by Coach Darren DeNeve (girls, in the high school gym) and Coach Alan Cooper (boys, in the middle school gym). A coaches’ clinic for youth boys and girls will be held at 7 pm., Wednesday, Oct. 24, in the high school cafeteria.