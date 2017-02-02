Registration for Carlinville Clay Busters

2 2 17

Registration for the Carlinville Clay Busters season is set for 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 at Star Gun Club in Palmyra.

A parent or guardian must attend registration. The Clay Busters are a part of the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) and the Academics Integrity Marksmanship (AIM) a youth program of the Amateur Trapshooting Association (ATA). We provide area school-aged participants, fifth through 12th grades, with the opportunity to showcase their competitive shooting skills and earn state and national recognition.

The program is designed to instill in participants safe firearms handling, commitment, responsibility, leadership, and teamwork. Participants are under the supervision of adult trained coaches.

For more information about the program you may contact Bruce Barnes at 217-971-8582 or shanonbarnes@yahoo.com. Also search on Facebook under Carlinville Clay Busters Trapshooting.