Reggi L. Stayton, 58

HILLSBORO (Jan. 23, 2018) – Reggi Lee Stayton, 58, of Hillsboro passed from this world Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at Hillsboro Rehabilitation and Health Care in Hillsboro.

Reggi was born Aug. 8, 1959, in Carlinville, a son of Carl E. Stayton and Carol Ann (Kemp) Stayton.

Reggi attended Quincy Public Schools in Quincy. He worked in and around the Burlington-Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, area. In 1989, Reggi was in a vehicle accident; he was unable to continue in the work force. Reggi was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Fan as well as a big fan of Winston Cup racing. He will be remembered for his warm smile and quick wit. Reggi will be missed by many.

Reggi was preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Stayton.

Private burial will be in Charity Cemetery-Carlinville at a later date.

Reggi is survived by his father, Carl Stayton of Carlinville; mother, Carol Ann Peden of Austin, Texas; brother, Lonnie (Laurie) Stayton of Sun Lakes, Ariz.; sister, Karla (John) Gray of Creedmoore, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.