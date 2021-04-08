Reed and Seal help Cavies hold off Hiltoppers
Bobby Seal rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns in Carlinville’s 23-14 Week 3 win at Hillsboro Apr. 2. Photo contributed by Amy Rosentreter.
Carlinville wins 11th straight game over Hillsboro
By JACKSON WILSON
Enquirer Democrat Reporter
The Carlinville High School varsity football Cavaliers extended their program’s winning streak to 11 games over the Hillsboro Hiltoppers with a 23-14 road triumph Apr. 2.
Carlinville improved to 2-1 on the season with the win.
Bobby Seal rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns, including one in which he ran down the sideline for a 64-yard score at the start of the second quarter to give Carlinville a 14-0 lead. Seal had previously found the end zone on a 24-yard touchdown run to open the scoring with 7:09 remaining in the first quarter.
The defensive star of the game, Zack Reed, made nine tackles, including six for a loss. His biggest play came in the game’s final two minutes, when he delivered the dagger by sacking Hillsboro quarterback Zane Duff in end zone for a safety – Carlinville’s first and only points of the second half, after the Hiltoppers trimmed a three-touchdown deficit to 21-14 in the fourth quarter.
“It’s amazing what he was able to do,” Carlinville head coach Chad Easterday said of Reed. “He single-handily held down the fort for us there.”
Carlinville’s third touchdown was delivered by Ayden Tiburzi on a 17-yard pass to Ethen Siglock. Lonny Rosentreter, who was a perfect three-for-three on extra point attempts, kicked the ball through to put the Cavaliers up 21-0 before the Hiltoppers answered back on a 73-yard Hail Mary by Duff to Jace Tuetken roughly three minutes later.
The Cavaliers had multiple opportunities to put the game out of reach, but turned the ball over twice in Hillsboro territory. Siglock fumbled the ball at the Toppers’ four-yard line on the third quarter’s opening drive. Then, Tibruzi threw his lone interception of the game on the next possession.
“We didn’t make it easy on ourselves,” said Easterday. “We made a lot of mistakes and did some little things that aren’t characteristic of us.”
