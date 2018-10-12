Recognition of community service offers inspiration

THE ISSUE: The Carlinville Chamber of Commerce recognized 17 individuals and businesses for service to community, redevelopment efforts

OUR VIEW: Recognition provides inspiration to others who may be called to improve the quality of life in their community.

The Carlinville Chamber of Commerce presented awards to 17 area businesses and individuals during their annual awards dinner and ceremony Tuesday evening held on the campus of Blackburn College. One could easily argue that the list is a who’s who of community advocates. Regardless of the specific award, each recipient has demonstrated in their own unique way a leadership quality that others can possibly learn from.

Perhaps such an example represented a lifetime of efforts as reflected in the Person of the Year recipient, Dale Kasten, or a more recent effort as in the case of the Richard Schein Leadership award that recognized Carlinville City Council alderwoman Cindy Campbell for working toward a resolution to Carlinville’s significant water problem. Whatever the cause may be, the distinguished group illustrates perseverance in fostering a better community for us all to enjoy.

We all take note when an outward building gets revitalized. The fresh paint, new façade, all provides a morale boost to those who travel by. It is refreshing to see community members invest in their businesses. It shows they care, they believe in our community, and we all win as a result of their hard work. Success breeds success and their efforts not only help foster their own businesses but improves the landscape of those who are fortunate to surround it.

Congratulations to our newest business, O’Reilly Auto Parts, and existing businesses: ACE Hardware, Uptown Tavern, Main Street Florist & Gifts, Plaza Café, Wall Street Financial Group, Bates Chevrolet, Buick and GMC, Edward Jones/Michael Hadley, and Davis-Anderson Funeral Home. Whether one has been in business for a long period of time or just recently, their important presence and contributions are noted.

It is impressive that we can have our own movie theatre, a real historic gem worth marveling at, pun intended. And what better example of making Carlinville proud is the summer repertory theatre? So many individuals of all ages work tirelessly to provide us laughter and entertainment that speaks to our soul in such a meaningful way. Having a fine arts presence in our community is enriching beyond measure.

Of special note are those who contribute of themselves for their fellow human beings, namely Donna Eiffert, selfless service award; Unified Child Advocacy Network, difference maker award; Scott Stinson, generosity award; and Project Third Day, organization of the year award. Each recipient brings a unique perspective to those in need and the community as a whole.

We challenge the many others in our community to find their own unique gift that they too can share for the betterment of all. While it is nice to be recognized for one’s efforts, that should not be one’s only motivation, rather, an enrichment and a larger view of the community which we are proud to call home.