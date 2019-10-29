Rebecca Luann Haley

Rebecca Luann Haley, 69, of Plainview, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. She was born Feb. 17, 1950 in Carlinville, to Samuel J. and Joanne (Pressler) Rhoads. She married David Alan Haley at the Shipman United Methodist Church on June 26, 1971.

Rebecca was a 1968 graduate of Carlinville High School. She worked as a manager of the Sears Roebuck Catalog Store in Staunton, and as a program clerk in agriculture stabilization for the Conservation Service. She was an active member of Shipman United Methodist Church, serving as church treasurer, Bible School coordinator, youth group leader, women’s committee leader, and pastoral relations committee. She loved traveling with her husband out west and hiking in the mountains. She enjoyed her pet dogs and was particularly fond of horses.

She is preceded in death by her father, Samuel Rhoads. She is survived by her husband, David, her mother, Joanne Rhoads, and brother, Robert Rhoads.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Shipman United Methodist Church in Shipman, with a visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and a funeral service starting at 11am.

Memorials may go to the American Kidney Foundation.

