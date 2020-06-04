Rebecca Lou Winiecke

Rebecca Lou Winiecke, died peacefully in her home of Benld, May 5, 2020. Becky was born to Juanita and Orville White Aug. 29, 1951 in Alton.

She was a graduate of Edwardsville High School, Class of 1969. Becky retired from the Edwardsville Post Office. She will be remembered as a Jackson Browne fan, avid golfer and having a green thumb in the garden.

Becky was preceded in death by her parents; former husbands; Danny Moody and James Winiecke; sister, Barbara Young; daughters, Sheila and Shelly Moody; and granddaughter, Allison Watson.

She is survived by her son, Brian Moody; sisters, Debbie Allen, Jackie Ahart and Diana Deardeuff. Per Becky’s wishes, no memorial service is to be held.