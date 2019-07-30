Raymond W. Zilinski

Raymond William Zilinski, 78, of Benld died at Highland Health Care Center on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:19 a.m. He was born August 13, 1940, in Chicago to Tony Zilinski and Ruth (Baltruzis) Zilinski. He was a retired owner of the Log Cabin. He was also employed by IDOT as a laborer. He served in the U.S. Marines and he was a member of the American Legion Post 307 of Madison He was a veteran service operator in Carlinville. Raymond was a member of the Litchfield Moose. He is survived by sisters, Sandy Francis and Gerri (Don) Maeder and nieces and nephews. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents and half brother Major Frank Simutis.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.