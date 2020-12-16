Raymond Lee Caldieraro

Raymond Lee Caldieraro, 78, of Staunton, formerly of Gillespie, died at Heritage Health of Gillespie, on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 1:35 am. He was born Sept. 12, 1942, in Chicago to Emil Caldieraro & Ruth Pauline (Entrkin) Caldieraro.

He married Suzanne (Woods) Caldieraro on Sept. 26, 1964 at St. Michael’s Church, Staunton.

He was a veteran of the US Army after having served during the Vietnam Era. He was retired after having been a highway analyst for the Illinois Department of Transportation.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Caldieraro of Staunton, daughter, Gina (James) Fulton of Centerville, OH; brother, Michael (Sara) Caldieraro of Staunton; niece, Theresa Meade of CT; nephew, Erik (Lisa) Wertz of WI.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Nancy Wertz; father-in-law and mother-in- law, Joseph and Isabella Woods.

No public services will be held.

Memorials are suggested to Siteman Cancer Center St. Louis, MO.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements