Raymond L. Goodman, 66

CARLINVILLE (April 10, 2018) – Raymond Lee Goodman, 66, of Carlinville passed away early Saturday morning, April 7, 2018, at Carlinville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

He was born April 6, 1952, in Carrollton, a son of the late Frank and Annabelle (Vandergriff) Goodman.

Mr. Goodman had worked at Macoupin County Service Company and as a carpenter for many years. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing.

Surviving are his daughters, Leanna Albers Goodman of Carlinville and Amy Jo Price of Gillespie; his siblings, Patsy (Stanley) Scoggins, Roger (Fran) Goodman and Terry Goodman, all of Carlinville; two grandsons; a sister-in-law, Jan Goodman of Carlinville; and a brother-in-law, Russ Naugle of Litchfield.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Goodman; a sister, Zelma Naugle; and a half-brother, Mike Beach.

Friends may call from 1 p.m. until services at 2 p.m., Thursday, April 12, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton. Burial of his cremains will be in Belltown Cemetery north of Carrollton.

Memorials may be made to Macoupin TAILS.

Condolences may be left for the family at airsman-hires.com.