Raymond Joseph Slapak Jr.

Raymond Joseph Slapak Jr., 62, passed away at 6:25 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.

Raymond, the son of Raymond Joseph Slapak Sr. and Antionette (Cappo) Slapak, was born at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield, on March 23, 1959.

He attended Mt. Olive schools and graduated in 1977.

Ray worked in equipment financing and sales.

Ray is survived by his father; son, Daniel Raymond Slapak, and brother, Joseph Richard Slapak.

He was preceded in death by his mother; and his grandparents; Joseph and Johanna Slapak and Joe and Ann Cappo.

Visitation will be on Saturday, July 3, 2021 from 9-11:30 a.m. at Becker and Son Funeral Home in Mt. Olive.

A graveside service will be officiated by Father Nicholas Finley at 12 p.m. at Chapman Cemetery in Mt. Olive.

Lunch will be served at the V.F.W. in Mt. Olive, immediately following the graveside service.

Memorials are suggested to Chapman Cemetery or Integrity Nursing Home in Wood River.

Becker and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at beckerandson.com.