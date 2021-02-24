Raymond E. Fritz

Raymond E. Fritz, 68, of Gillespie, passed away at Alton Memorial Hospital, Alton, on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

He was born May 6, 1952 to Emil G. Fritz & Beatrice B. (Hooper) Fritz.

He married Donna M. (Easton) Fritz on Oct. 17, 1971 in Gillespie.

He worked as maintenance for the City of Gillespie.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; son, David Fritz of Gillespie; grandchildren, Samantha Fritz of Gillespie, Blaine Fritz of Gillespie; great-grandchild, Nico Cox; and a brother, Charles Fritz of Chatham.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Karry Fritz; brother, James Thomas Fritz; and sister, Mary Kathleen “Kathy” Harrison.

No public services will be held.

Kravanya Funeral Home, in Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.