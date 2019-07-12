Randy W. Hutten

Randy William Hutten, 72, of St. Peters, Mo. died at home Sunday, March 31.

He was born Oct. 31, 1946 at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis to Donald W. and Marjorie Leigh (Baird) Hutten.

He graduated from Riverview Gardens High School in Bellefontaine Neighbors, Mo. in 1964. Randy married Evelyn Marie Bates on Sept. 25, 1993.

His varied career included his two favorite jobs: doing concrete testing for the Missouri State Highway Department and a customer service representive for Winter Medical, in medical equipment sales and service.

Randy loved cars, cats and listening to music. He owned and showed a 1966 blue Chevelle coupe. He added special effects to all of his vehicles, which included pinstriping, window tinting and tasteful insignias. These won him a handful of trophies and plaques. Of course, he collected model cars; also, some model airplanes.

He was never without a pet cat and admired their wild cousins as well. He enjoyed going to the zoo and watching wild animal shows on TV.

He is best remembered for his quick wit and effortless one liners, and for his distinctive voice and laugh. Randy had a genuine interest in those he did business with regularly. He called them by name and was inerested in their lives. Despite having chronic pain, he was pleasant to others and kind to his wife. He had compassion for the disabled, for veterans with problems and for the homeless. He anticipated having no more physical problems in heaven and meeting Jesus and his family members and pets that had already arrived there.

His parents and step-father, Jack Daugherty, preceded him in death. Randy is survived by his wife, his brother Tom (Marylea) Daugherty of Brighton, his sister Beth (Tom) Accardi of Florrisant, Mo., his brother-in-law Ira Lee (Annette) Bates of Beverly Hills, Mich. his brother in law Kirby (Judy) Bates of Chesterfield and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held April 13, 2019 at Life Gate International Church in St. Peters, Mo. Internment will be at Shiloh Cemetery in Carlinville July 13, 2019 at noon beside his great-grandpartents Joseph and Ollie (Wheeler) Parker and his uncle Leland Parker of Nilwood.

Memorial donations are suggested to Shiloh Cemetery at 4561 Route 108 Chesterfield to assist with maintenance.