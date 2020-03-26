Randy L. Gray

, 52, of Girard, passed away Thursday evening, March 19, 2020 at Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville.

Randy was born June 6, 1967 to Francis and Joan (German) Gray in Springfield. On October 4, 1997 he married Shelley A. Lockwood in Virden.

Randy was a 1985 graduate of Girard High School. He was proud to be from Girard, and his passion was to do everything for the betterment of the city. In his 20s he served as a summer counselor for MDA. He was eager to join the Girard Fire Protection District and served for 27 years. He was an officer and an EMT. Randy was the present president of the Girard Chamber of Commerce, was a board member for the Prairie Land Ambulance Company, Girard Community Center, and Girard JFL, a member of the 3M Firefighters Association and past board member of Macoupin County Crime Stoppers. Randy had served as an alderman for Girard and was bestowed the honor of Girard Citizen of the Year in 2016. Randy’s hobbies were attending auctions and flea markets, and volunteering for everything, but his passion was helping people, especially people with disabilities. He was a dearly beloved Santa Claus and loved telling a story. Randy will be truly missed by his family, friends, and the Girard community.

Randy is survived by his wife Shelley; daughter, Sydney Gray, and son, Logan Gray, both at home; brother, Ed (Kelley) Gray of Loami; sister, Joannadale (Roger) Molohon of Girard; brother-in-law, Jeff (Erin) Lockwood of Girard; father-in-law, Mike Lockwood of Girard; 11 nieces and nephews.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Francis I. and Joan A. Gray, and his mother-in-law, Nancy Lockwood.

Funeral services will be held at a later date. Burial will take place in the Girard Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Girard Fire Department.

Davis-Anderson Funeral home in Girard is serving the Gray family.