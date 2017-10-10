Randy “Howdy” Fetter, 66

GIRARD (Oct. 10, 2017) – Randy “Howdy” Fetter, 66 years, of Girard passed away Saturday afternoon, Oct. 7, 2017, at his residence in Girard, surrounded by his family.

Randall Lynn was born on April 12, 1951, to Albert and Donella (Kilmer) Fetter in Jacksonville. He married Karen Stoll on June 27, 1970, in Girard.

Howdy was a truck driver for ABF, retiring in 2013. From 1970 until 1985, he was a welder for Fiat-Allis in Springfield. Randy was a member of the local Teamsters union. He loved fishing, camping, restoring antique cars, and watching drag racing. Mostly, he loved being around his family.

Randy is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter, Andrea (Brandon) Kimbro of Spaulding; two sons, Dustin Fetter of Rochester and Clint Fetter of Girard; six granddaughters, Hailey (Tanner) Yancik, Megan Wildman, Camaryn Fetter, Presley Fetter, Harper Fetter, and Cora Kimbro; one grandson, Bodie Kimbro; sister, Rose Marie Lynn of Lincoln; two brothers, Mike (Patti) Fetter of Virden and Bruce Fetter of Houston, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Lee and Donella Ruth Fetter; grandson, Christian Fetter; and brother, Albert Ray Fetter.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 4-7 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home with Shawn Burgess officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the Girard Fire and Rescue Squad.