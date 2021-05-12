Randall Keith Wiser

Randall (Randy) Keith Wiser, 56 of Carlinville, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 surrounded by family.

Randy was born on Sep. 16, 1964 to Leonard E. Wiser and Julia M (Gunning) Friedrich in Carlinville.

Randy worked part time jobs as a laborer for local companies. He enjoyed going to auctions, fishing and riding his bike to visit family and his best friend, Smurf.

Randy is survived by four brothers, Sam Wiser of Carlinville, Leonard “Tim” (Janet) Wiser of Richmond, Mo., Jody (Sherry Faulkner) Wiser of Carlinville, John (Sarah Chapman) Wiser of Edwardsville; four sisters Marilyn Kay Datz of Chattanooga, Tenn., Jean Kyle of Carlinville, Sue Ann Beach of Springfield, Melody (Bryan) Gooden of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Rowena V Wiser.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.