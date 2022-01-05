Ramona L. Pegel

Ramona L. Pegel, 61, of Carlinville, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021 at S. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

Ramona was born on January 1, 1960 to Glenn and Bernice (Haynes) Swires in Carlinville. She graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1979. Ramona married Robert Pegel on Augsut 24, 2007. They were married for 14 years.

Ramona worked for the Carlinville School District as a van driver and teaching special education. She also worked for Retail Grocery Inventory Services, Macoupin County Nursing Home as a kitchen aid, as well as Harmon’s Grocery Store in Virden. Ramona was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and enjoyed knitting, crochet work and making dresses.

Ramona is survived by her husband, Robert Pegel of Carlinville; daughter, Alecia Bowles of Quincy; granddaughter, Aurora Bowles; two brothers, Stanley Swires of Standard City, and Curtis Swires of Carlinville, and a nephew, Jeremy Swires.

Ramona was preceded in death by her father, Glenn D. Swires in 2003; mother, Bernice E. Swires in 2021, and infant sister, Rebecca.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorials are suggested to the family.