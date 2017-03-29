Rain postpones Cavies home openers – again

CARLINVILLE – The weather has not cooperated in conjunction with home dates for the Carlinville ball teams thus far this season.

Wednesday’s scheduled baseball and softball games between Carlinville and Brussels has been postponed due to rain which hit the area mid-morning.

It was the third attempt for softball and the second attempt for baseball to get the home openers in. Thus far, the baseball team is 1-3 and the softball team is 4-2.

The weather forecast does not look to promising in the next week, either. The baseball team has a Friday game at Vandalia and a Saturday home game with Greenfield. Staunton is scheduled to visit Carlinville on Monday.

The softball team has a road game at Vandalia on Friday, with home games on Saturday and Monday against Greenfield and Staunton.

-Eric Becker