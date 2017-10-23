Raimey Talkington, infant

Raimey Talkington, infant

SPRINGFIELD (Oct. 23, 2017) – Raimey Talkington passed away peacefully at 10:03 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, in the arms of her parents two hours after her birth at 8:03 p.m.

She was the daughter of Toby Talkington and Ashley Konneker of Carlinville.

In addition to her parents, surviving are three siblings, Kanyon, Jocelyn and Gunnar of Carlinville; paternal grandparents, Ron and Josie Talkington of Carlinville; maternal grandparents, Scott and Brenda Konneker of Carlinville; and her maternal great-grandmother, Arlene Love-Ballinger of Virden.

Cremation rites are being accorded by Calvert and Ferry Funeral Home in Virden, with no services at this time.

Visit calvert-ferryfuneralhomes.com to leave a comment for the family.

