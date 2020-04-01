Rae Marie Palier

Rae Marie Palier, 96, of Gillespie died at her residence Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 3:38 p.m.

She was born Aug. 15, 1923, in Gillespie to Freeman Hull & Cordelia (Herron) Hull. She married Raymond D. Palier Aug. 7, 1989. He preceded her in death Dec. 29, 1998.

She was a nurse at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield, beautician in Springfield and teletype operator for the state of Illinois. She was a pianist who enjoyed gardening, traveling, baking and spending time with her family. Rae was a member of the United Methodist Church of Gillespie.

She is survived by her children, Ed (Carol) Chesus of Gillespie; Linda (John) Fassero of Gillespie; Lou Daley of Gillespie; Gina (Bill) Wright of Gillespie; grandchildren, Steve (Jen) Biggs, Dana (Jamie) Calloway, Tim Chesus, Shana (Ryan) Walz, John (Yordanka) Fassero, Ben Fassero, Jay Wright, Jill (Cliff) McCue, great grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Alayana, Chase, Quinn, Charlie, Celia, Luke, William, Wesley, Asher, Nicholas, Matias, Derek and Kevin.

Rae was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, and cousin she grew up with, Helen (Herron) Matevey. Private family services will be held with burial at Gillespie Cemetery, Gillespie. Memorials are suggested to Gillespie Library or Adopt A Pet.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.