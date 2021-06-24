Rachel Marie Streeb

Rachel Marie Streeb, 41, ofSpringfield passed away at 1:56 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center.

She was born February 11, 1980 in Alton, IL to Stephen P. Fowler and Terri A. Streeb.

Rachel grew up in Staunton. Rachel was a teacher and administrator for District 186 for over 15 years. She touched the lives of countless students and will be missed by all who knew her, especially her friends at Southeast, Lanphier, Grant and Lee. Rachel’s greatest joy in life was her twin daughters.

She is survived by twin daughters, Bailee and Brooklyn Streeb; mother, Terri A. Streeb; brothers, Jeremey (companion Keri Locke) Streeb and Ian Bramley; aunts and uncles, Michael (Michelle) Streeb, Kevin Streeb, Jackie Roberts, Marcia McAulty and Eric Johnson and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father; grandparents, Joanne and Louis Streeb; one aunt, Pam Bowden and two uncles, Dennis and Barry Streeb.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the Streeb Girls’ Education Fund c/o Bank of Springfield.

A Memorial Service was held Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Staab Funeral Home in Springfield with Pastor Brad Owen officiating.

