Rachel E. Warren, 34

CHESTERFIELD (Feb. 12, 2018) – Rachel Elizabeth Warren, 34, of Chesterfield, died Thursday afternoon, Feb. 8, 2018, at her residence in Chesterfield.

Rachel was born June 17, 1983, in Litchfield, a daughter of John E. and Carol E. (Fortunato) Warren.

Rachel was a stay-at-home mom who enjoyed her children and family. Her hobbies included, camping, fishing, cooking and just being outdoors. Rachel was also a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Carlinville.

Rachel was preceded in death by her brother, Benjamin Warren, who passed away in 2014.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 12, from 4-7 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 13, at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, with Rev. Cliff Woodman officiating. Burial will follow in Chesterfield Cemetery, Chesterfield.

Rachel is survived by her parents, John E. and Carol E. Warren of Lake Park, Ga.; daughter, McKenzie Elizabeth Boston, and son, Brandon Hasquin, both at home; brother, Bill (Rhonda) Warren of Carlinville; sister, Cheryl (boyfriend Jason Boston) Warren; of Carlinville; sister, Vicki Warren of Carlinville; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to a CNB Trust Fund for expenses for the family and children.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.