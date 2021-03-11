“If this was a race, we would be winning it.”

Kent Tarro of the Macoupin County Public Health Department visited the Macoupin County board Mar. 9 and said that 42 percent of the county’s adult population had received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. He also announced that 11 percent – 4,500 patients – of the entire population had gotten both doses required to achieve 100 percent immunity.

Kent Tarro provides update on Macoupin County COVID-19 vaccinations

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Tarro said that roughly 15,000 patients had gotten at least one dose and 4,500 had received both of the doses required to achieve 100 percent immunity against the virus.

Tarro said that 42 percent of the Macoupin adult population had been vaccinated and that the health department was preparing for another clinic, scheduled for this weekend.

“We’re going as fast as we can,” said Tarro. “Our speed is based on how fast we get the vaccine and as fast as people sign up.”

According to Tarro, the MCPHD wasn’t too far away from being able to vaccinate the general population.

“We probably have six to seven thousand adults in the queue from that category that are chomping at the bit to get in,” said Tarro.

By the time that part of the process was completed, Tarro believed that the department would get the green light in terms of vaccinating children – in other words, patients 18 and under.

“That’s being tested right now,” said Tarro. “As far as the general adult population, I would say June, July or August is when we will get that finished.”

As the weather warms up, Tarro and the MCPHD officials are hoping to get drive-thru clinics underway out at places such as the Macoupin County Fairgrounds.

“There’s a wonderful amount of space for us to have as many cars as we would like out there,” said Tarro. “That should help us because the general population is going to be quite large.”

Since the MCPHD now has a reliable way to store the vaccinations, such as a freezer for Pfizer, Macoupin County has been able to get its hands on more vaccine than many of the other surrounding counties.

“We’re a little bit ahead of the game at this point,” said Tarro. “If this was a race, we would be winning it. We’ve been able to stay on a consistent schedule and everything is going well.”

“I got my first shot two weeks ago and I am in agreement that this has been a well-oiled machine so far,” said Macoupin County board chair Larry Schmidt.

