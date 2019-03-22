Quail Forever holds annual banquet celebration

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

On Saturday, Quail Forever welcomed 186 attendees to its annual banquet celebration at the Macoupin County Brittany Shooting Park near Bunker Hill. While all the bills haven’t been paid yet, the organization hopes to have raised about $8,000. All funds will be put toward the support of eight different youth shooting teams, the sponsorship of youth hunter safety courses, pheasant hunting, and the installation of wildlife food plots.

The Illinois Pioneer Chapter of Quail Forever was the first chapter founded within the state and was established in 2005. The organization strives in promoting quail population in any way possible. The purpose of each banquet is to put forth assistance in the increasing of wildlife habitat and youth events to get more people outdoors. Milo seed is provided for quails in an effort to help them survive the winter months when their natural food supply has been diminished.

From left, Bill Meuth, Dennis Baker and Dale Edwards take part in the drawing of raffle tickets during the Saturday, March 16 prize auction at the Quail Forever banquet. Enquirer Democrat Photo by Jackson Wilson.