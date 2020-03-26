Put politics on hold

The issue: In today’s pandemic crisis, the biggest issue is getting aid to help individuals.

Our view: It’s no time to be concerned about who’s fault this is or blame others in the handling of their response to this situation.

“This week, it’s going to get bad,” said Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams in an interview earlier this week regarding the status of the continuing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. “We need to come together as a nation.”

Elective surgeries on are hold. Routine check-ups at the dentist are all postponed.Weekend visits to see grandparents or other relatives in neighboring states are strongly discouraged. That special visit to Washington to view the cherry blossoms. Fuhgeddaboudit. Volunteering to go along as a chaperone on your son or daughter’s field class trip to St. Louis or Chicago? All of that will have to wait, for now. Funeral services won’t be held since the group of mourners in most cases exceeds the maximum of 10.

There are more pressing needs at this time. For many, they are left to wonder where will their next meal come from. Others will soon be faced with questions about how to afford a mortgage payment.

We’re certainly in unprecedented times, and it is way past time for politicians to fall back to the overused phrases of bipartisanship and compromise.

We’ve got a problem, here, obviously, and no one has time for the bickering from the established political parties.

There are briefings daily from the President and Governor, and hopefully everyone has access to them, though it will take time to see if the directives will do us any good. All we can do at this stage is take the politicians for their word, whether it’s those at the local, state or federal level, in the hope that there eventually will be a reprieve for this unprecedented situation.

The state of Illinois provides daily updates as well on the ever-changing situation.

The governor ordered non-essential businesses to close, and that began Saturday, March 21, at 5 p.m. While most individuals are hunkered down trying their best to stay away from others, there are plenty of “essential” individuals out there trying their best to help us get through this crisis, starting first and forefirst with the local doctors and nurses at hospitals and medical facilities.

We don’t know what’s coming next, but if the past few days are any indication, it doesn’t bode well, as more people hourly are impacted in negative ways by the coronavirus pandemic.

What we know now, hopefully before any changes are made… Schools are closed through at least April 7. There won’t be any dining at restaurants or time spent at bars for the foreseeable future.

“We’re trying to figure out what the next two weeks bring,” Congressman Rodney Davis said in a Monday teleconference.

Local politicians are optimistic that a sense of normalcy can return soon. But how long will it take before the worst of this pandemic is over.

“We may begin to see a bending of the curve even after two weeks,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “I want, as everyone else does, to begin to go back to normal as soon as possible.”

“We really, really need everyone to stay at home,” Adams said. “I think that there are a lot of people doing the right things…Unfortunately, we’re dining a lot of people that think this can’t happen to them.”

The country is destined to get out of this coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. However, there is a lot of uncertainty at this time. For now, politicians need to put aside differences and come together to help those most in need.

Perhaps later this year there will be time for campaigning, and, if we’re optimistic, the debates and large gatherings can return before its time to vote again.