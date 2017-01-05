Purple Panthers power way to 7th straight CHT girls title

Purple Panthers power way to 7th straight CHT

By Eric Becker

Litchfield/Lincolnwood has become a dynasty in the Carlinville Holiday Tournament girls division, rolling to a seventh consecutive CHT title Thursday night by defeating Nokomis 44-26.

It capped a perfect run for the Litchfield/Lincolnwood team and ended the girls tournament. The all-tournament team announced included Abby Brockmeyer and Val Furlong of Litchfield/Lincolnwood; Taylor Lohman and Alyssa Huber of Nokomis; Amanda Schmidt of Gillespie; Grace Zachary of Carlinville and Mallory Schwegel of Bunker Hill.

The Purple Panthers are now 15-1 on the season, as they took an 11-5 lead after one quarter and 19-9 lead at halftime.

Litchfield/Lincolnwood pulled away with a 16-7 run in the third quarter.

Brockmeyer had 110 points in the four-game tournament, surpassing the 2,000 point plateau on Wednesday against Staunton. She became the team’s all-time leading scorer earlier this month.

Brockmeyer made 15 of 16 free throws and finished with 34 points against Nokomis.

The Redskins, who swept through the Green Pool at 3-0, were led Thursday night by Huber with 10 points.

Fifth place game

Bunker Hill 54, GFNW 53

Bunker Hill nearly blew a second straight double-digit lead in the fifth place game of the girls tournament on Thursday afternoon.

A furious fourth-quarter comeback by the Greenfield/Northwestern Tigers came up one point shy.

Ashley Dey, who set the tournament record for three-pointers made during the four games with 15, hit five three pointers in the game on Thursday.

The previous record of 13 had been held by fellow Bunker Hill player Shannon Stumpf in 2013.

Four of her three-pointers came in the first quarter as she scored 14 points and helped the Minutemaids to a 17-12 lead. It would be 29-23 at the half.

Schwegel scored 10 of her 23 points in the third quarter, with Dey adding seven as the Minutemaids took a 46-31 lead late in the third quarter.

Then Kassidy Walters heated up, hitting back-to-back three pointers to bring GFNW within 48-37 after three quarters.

Bunker Hill still led 53-39 when they would go into a major dry spell offensively.

Walters brought the team within 53-49 after hitting two more three-pointers. With 2:18 left, Natasha Schellingburger hit what turned out to be the game-winning free throw to push the lead to 54-51.

The Tigers closed within a point and had numerous chances to grab the lead in the final couple of minutes, but shots would not fall. The Minutemaids escaped with a one-point win.

Schwegel and Dey each had 23 points for Bunker Hill, which made 20 of 43 from the field and eight of 13 at the foul line with 15 turnovers.

Walters had 25 points for the Tigers and Haley Vetter added 11. GFNW was 20 of 50 from the field and five of 11 at the foul line with 16 turnovers.

Seventh place game

Staunton 49, EAWR 26

The Bulldogs won their first game of the year by toppling East Alton-Wood River in the seventh place game Thursday afternoon.

Staunton took a 24-14 halftime lead on the Oilers and pulled away in the second half.

Ashleigh Painter scored 17 points for Staunton and Hali Bandy had nine points, offsetting 12 points from EAWR’s Carly Campbell.

Wednesday games

The final day of pool play had a milestone in the Litchfield/Lincolnwood vs. Staunton game.

Brockmeyer scored her 2,000th career point as the Purple Panthers rolled past the Bulldogs 51-26 Wednesday evening at the CMS gymnasium.

The Purple Panthers jumped out to a 15-3 lead after a quarter and never looked back.

Brockmeyer finished with 28 points and Val Furlong had 14.

Abby Scanzoni scored 14 for Staunton.

GFNW 46, EAWR 22

The Tigers got their first tournament win on Wednesday afternoon by gradually pulling away from the Oilers.

Walters scored 10 of her 14 points in the first half for GFNW, which held leads of 14-6 and 28-15.

Three long-range bombs in the third by the Tigers extended the lead to 43-19 entering the fourth.

Campbell scored nine points to lead the Oilers, which were just nine of 42 shooting.

Vetter and Macy Walker scored seven each for Greenfield/Northwestern, 16 of 45 from the field and seven of 13 at the foul line.

Gillespie 47, Bunker Hill 44

The Miners escaped with a comeback win over the Minutemaids Wednesday evening.

Gillespie trailed 35-26 entering the fourth quarter but outscored Bunker Hill 21-9 down the stretch to gain the win.

Paige Niemeyer had 22 points and Schmidt added 18 for Gillespie.

Schwegel scored a game-high 26 points for Bunker Hill.

Other tournaments

At Lebanon, Mt. Olive made it to the championship game and faced the top-ranked team in Class 1A, the host Lebanon Greyhounds. The two teams were a combined 28-1 entering the game.

Mt. Olive led after a quarter on Thursday at 7-6, but Lebanon went on a 20-8 run in the second quarter to gain control with a 26-15 halftime lead.

It was 37-25 through three quarters as the Greyhounds went on to stay unbeaten at 14-0. Mt. Olive is now 15-2, having a 14-game win streak halted.

Brianna Henke scored 14 points with 10 rebounds for Mt. Olive in a losing effort.

Mt. Olive 60, Columbia 26

The Wildcats advanced to the final with a big win over the Columbia Eagles on Wednesday evening.

Mt. Olive led 34-13 at the half en route to the win.

Jill Niehaus scored 23 points and Zoe Murphy added 13 points and 11 assists for Mt. Olive.

Southwestern lost in Wednesday’s consolation bracket at Lebanon to Chester by a 55-46 score.

At Riverton

North Mac lost to Clinton 53-43 in a contest on Wednesday, finishing 0-3 in pool play and not able to advance to Thursday’s contest.

North Mac led 10-8 after one, but the Maroons outscored the Panthers 32-21 in the middle quarters.

Hannah Tomasko had 19 points for North Mac in a losing effort.