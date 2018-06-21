Pure Air celebrates first year of business

ATWATER (June 21, 2018) – Pure Air, a heating, cooling and air duct-cleaning company based in Atwater, has been serving the Macoupin County area for a year now.

The company was started by Tim Emery (with his wife, Nicole) and now also includes Kenny Young; Emery has been working in the industry for 17 years, while Young has for about 40. The pair previously worked together at another company before Emery set off on his own. “I thought there was a little more opportunity out there, so I went ahead and started my own business,” said Young, noting business has been busy over the last year.

“I kind of taught him originally, and we worked well together,” said Young. “Now we’re back together because we fit well together. We have the same standards as far as quality of the work. We want to do quality installs. We want people to really feel like they got their bang for their buck from us, because we don’t like to do sloppy work. We want it to be impressive.”

Pure Air, which is available 24 hours a day, is a Customer Care dealer for American Standard; they also are a Diamond Dealer for Mitsubishi, which gives customers an extra two-year warranty on products such as mini split systems. They do both conventional home systems and radiant tube heat; in addition, they do light refrigeration. The company can also get parts for and service other brands, as well as warranty any brand, make or model of heating/cooling equipment.

For more information, visit facebook.com/Pure-Air-Heating-Cooling-Air-Duct-Cleaning-LLC-583200681817099 or call (217) 851-2727.

