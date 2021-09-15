Public Health, State’s Attorney’s office ask for use of American Rescue Plan funds

Public Health, State’s Attorney’s office ask for use

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

Kent Tarro from the Public Health Department was present at the county board meeting to present his monthly report. He later came back to the front of the board room to ask the board to authorize the use of American Rescue Plan funds to provide temporary staffing and overtime pay. He asked for those funds for three reasons. The first reason is that the Health Department now has to get quarantine orders validated by the courts causing the states attorneys office more than their usual amount of work, additional officers are needed to deliver the court orders containing their quarantine orders, and the public health department has seen a large increase in people who need mental health support and resources, leading the health department to need more staff to handle the influx.

Tarro said on the issues the Health Departments is facing regarding quarantining individuals and getting court orders, “We’re having a great amount of positives and spread of Covid 19 in the school systems…. What needs to be done is that within 48 hours of us receiving that positive identification we have to get a court order to them [the positive individual] to keep it valid, to keep it legal. And it has to be served to them. Now we’ve got all kinds of things going on that make it very difficult for us, people aren’t answering their phones, they aren’t reading their emails, they’re refusing to come to the door…. So we may have to go just the very formal way to be able to get them to stop the spread.”

Tarro asked for the funding because as he explains, “The state’s attorney doesn’t have the fire power, the staff to be able to get the court orders to the judge to get this done in time. …of course the orders then have to be served then to be legal. They have to have them in their hands for it to be a true quarantine.”

Tarro finished his statement by saying, “I’m not willing to gamble kids dying. Are you?”

Board member Kristi Dunigan told Tarro, “What I’m not willing to do is weaponize the state’s attorney’s office to go out to every parent and issue a court order. I want freedom and I want individuals to have the opportunity to make their choices.”

State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison joined Tarro at the front of the room to explain the laws surrounding the quarantine order issue. He explained to the board members that the Public Health Act, which is the law dealing with communicable diseases and quarantine orders, is not a new law, it has been Illinois State law since 2004.

