Public Health provides COVID update; Special districts cause debate

Public Health provides COVID update; Special districts cause

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

Kent Tarro of the Macoupin County Health Department visited the County Board meeting on Tuesday August 10, with a reminder for the board. COVID-19 is not gone. The delta variant is currently the dominant form of the virus in Macoupin County. There were 21 positive cases of COVID-19 in children under 12 years old in the 7 days prior to Tarro speaking at the board meeting. Tarro says that one of those 21 children was under one month old. “Throughout the country,” Tarro told the board, “a lot of kids now are on ventilators and hospitals, hospitals are chock full.” He also reminded the board that a seemingly healthy young man recently passed away in Macoupin County due to COVID-19 complications. Tarro said that as the local health department and along with the Illinois Department of Public Health, “We are endorsing… 100% masking in the schools, social distancing, the whole bit.”

Tarro says he hopes that by the end of the year 2-12 year olds will be eligible for vaccination. He also says that he anticipates “that we’ll end up with a booster come the beginning of the year.”

Two ordinances establishing special service areas were approved. One special service area, service area #4 is for the Gillespie-Benld Ambulance service, while service area #5 is for Prairieland ambulance service.

A discussion about setting up a county wide special service area was held or making a county wide ambulance service. Board Member Gordon Heuer pushed for a task force to be established to look into a county wide special service area or county wide ambulance service. Concerns were cited for the approximately one-third of the county that is not in a special service area and does not have a specific ambulance service or service station, such as Shipman, Medora, and the Northwestern district.

Two representatives for Prairieland and the Gillespie-Benld area ambulance were present at the board meeting. They wondered if Heuer’s plan would close their operations, asking,“Are you proposing that you would pull the rug out from under Gillespie-Benld and Prairieland who are serving the largest portion of this county now? Just a “Sorry guys, you’re out of business?”

For the full story, see the August 12 edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.