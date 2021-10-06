Public Health Department drive through flu clinic Tuesday, Oct. 12

Public Health Department drive through flu clinic Tuesday,

The Macoupin County Public Health Department reminds area residents that the annual drive through flu clinic will be held Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds, 21149 State Route 4, Carlinville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Health Department reminds residents that every year the flu sickens millions of Americans, hospitalizes hundreds of thousands, and kills tens of thousands. One way to protect yourself and those around you is by getting a flu vaccine. This season the communities are continuing to battle COVID-19, another virus that can cause severe respiratory illness. So, this year, it is more important than ever to get a flu shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone over the age of six months receives an annual flu vaccine.

The flu vaccination clinic sponsored by the Health Department will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 12 for anyone age six months and older. It will be a drive through clinic and will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds located on Rt. 4 north of Carlinville.

This clinic is a drive though clinic. People will be required to remain in their vehicles during vaccination. Four individuals per vehicle will be the maximum number served from one car. Each person in the vehicle must have a door or window which, allows access for the administration of the vaccine. Participants are asked to wear short sleeved shirts or blouses. Face masks are required. If you do not have a face mask on when you arrive, you will be asked to put one on.

Transportation will be provided by the Macoupin County Public Transportation for those that cannot transport themselves to the Fairgrounds. Call 1-877-600-0707 or 217-839-4130 to arrange a ride.

If you are unable to attend the drive through clinic, you may make an appointment at the Maple Street Clinic by calling 217-839-1526 or the Morgan Street Clinic by calling 217-854-3692. Children of all ages can receive the flu vaccine at the Public Health Department’s regularly scheduled immunization clinics. Call 217-839-1526 for an appointment in Gillespie.

The cost for the basic influenza vaccine is $30 and is covered by Medicare part B and Medicaid as well as other insurances. You must bring you Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance card, or $30.00 cash or check. Persons 65 and older can get the high dose flu vaccine for a fee of $50 cash at time of administer. The health department will not bill insurance for the High Dose vaccine.

For more information. Contact the Macoupin County Public Health Department by calling 217-839-1526 or emailing mcphd@mcphd.net.