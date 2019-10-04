Public Health Department drive through flu clinic October 8

Public Health Department drive through flu clinic October

The Macoupin County Public Health Department reminds area residents that the annual drive through flu clinic will be held Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds from 2 to 6 p.m. The clinic will also serve as an emergency disaster drill for Macoupin County.

Health Department staff reminds residents that anyone can get the flu and it can be serious. One way to protect yourself and those around you is by getting a flu vaccine. The Center of disease Control recommends that everyone over the age of 6 months receives an annual flu vaccine.

The flu vaccination clinic sponsored by the Health Department will be held on Tuesday, October 8 for anyone age 12 and older. It will be a drive through clinic and will be from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds located on Rt. 4 north of Carlinville. This clinic will be only for flu vaccinations. This clinic is a drive though clinic. People will be required to remain in their vehicles during vaccination. Four individuals per vehicle will be the maximum number served from one car. Each person in the vehicle must have a door or window which, allows access for the administration of the vaccine. Participants are asked to wear short sleeved shirts or blouses.

Transportation will be provided by the Macoupin County Public Transportation for those that cannot transport themselves to the Fairgrounds. Please call 1-877-600-0707 or 217-839-4130 to arrange a ride.

If you are unable to attend the drive through clinic, you may make an appointment at the Maple Street Clinic by calling 217-839-1526. Children of all ages can receive the flu vaccine at the Public Health Department’s regularly scheduled immunization clinics. Call 217-839-1526 for an appointment in Gillespie or 217-854-3223, ext. 227 in Carlinville.

The cost for the basic influenza vaccine is $30 and is covered by Medicare part B and Medicaid as well as other insurances.

Those getting a flu shot must bring Medicare, Medicaid, or private insurance card, or $30 cash or check.

Walk-in flu shot clinics are also available at Bunker Hill City Hall, 801 S. Franklin Street, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15 and Mt. Olive School, 804 W. Main Street, 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 24.

For more information, contact the Macoupin County Public Health Department at 217-839-4192.