Promotions at Garner’s

“Testing and promotions are all about the students,” said head instructor James Garner. “They work very hard and push themselves to be their best. Sure, they’re nervous—but they give it their all. They deserve their promotions; they’ve earned their new belts and stripes.”

Assistant Instructor James Gotcher when asked his opinion about the testing process.

“This is the student’s time to shine, a chance for them to sort of ‘show off’ what they have learned and to demonstrate their readiness to take the next step on their martial arts journey—It’s an incredible thing as a parent and instructor to watch the students, especially those in the kid’s class, make progress and be presented with their new belts,” Gotcher said.

To be allowed to test, eligible students’ names are posted. To be on that list, they have had to attend class regularly and do well in class. Those students wanting to test are then given testing applications that must be filed prior to the test and to be added to the master testing list.

“Each class is pretty much a test,” said Garner. “They have to push themselves, practice, show up for class and perform well to be allowed to test for promotion. Unfortunately I have to be hard on my students during testing, it’s a formal moment. But promotions have to be one of my favorite days. Everyone rises to the occasion. Students and parents know the promotion is deserved—there is no question. Nothing makes me more proud to read the student’s name on the certificate and to tie the new belt around their waist.”

If a student does not pass, that student is given two weeks to work on areas they did not perform well in and are re-tested in those areas. Students are tested on individual technique performance, forms, one-step /self-defense drills, sparing, board breaking, and a written history/terminology exam. Tests are cumulative, meaning candidates are responsible for and are tested on all material from day one up through their newer material learned for their next level. Classes leading up to tests are fairly student-driven as well. Test candidates are asked what they feel they need to work on to be better ready for testing. They know where they need work and are diligent to work on those areas.

At GPK, testing/promotions are all about the students. It’s their day to shine, their day to demonstrate and be recognized for their efforts. Special thanks are given to parents and guardians of the students for their outstanding support of their children and of GPK—without them, GPK would not be the success it is.

“The parents are great,” says Garner. “They faithfully bring their student, encourage them to practice and support them in their training. Yes, we push our students to be their very best, we raise the bar and they meet or exceed expectations.” It goes without saying then, that promotion day is a wonderful day and is highly anticipated by parents, students, and instructors. There are no classes that day so the days events are focused on celebrating the achievements of the student.

Promotion Day: Garner’s Premier Karate conducted color belt testing with promotions held last Saturday. Front row, from left, are: Marcus Gotcher, Blake Pruitt, Elizabeth Allen, and Laci Schuckenbrock. Back Row: Assistant Instructor James Gotcher, Jerry McLeary, Dalton Pruitt, Owner and Head Instructor James Garner. Photo provided.