Progress made on new train station in Carlinville

5 4 17

There’s been vertical progress on the construction of Carlinville’s new train station. The walls have gone up in the last few days and workers are now in the process of laying concrete for the floor.

According to Project Manager Phil Roggio, “It’s moving along nicely. The state is in the process of granting the contractor an extra couple of months, through the end of August, to complete the project.”

Although recent rains have slowed work on the station, the mild weather allowed workers to make progress through the winter. “Rain or shine, we’re out there working,” said Roggio.

“The train depot is making progress and coming along as scheduled. We are pretty much where we should be at this point, except, now, weather has been a factor these past several weeks. However, we will be close to our deadline and have been given an extension for completion,” said Mayor Deanna Demuzio.

The groundbreaking for the project was held on Aug. 1 of last year. The cost of the depot, which is part of the high-speed rail system, is about $3.74 million, the majority of which is being paid through American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) funds. The city of Carinville is responsible for about $70,000 of the cost.

Work on Carlinville’s new train station is on track to be completed by the end of the summer. Over the last few days, pilars have been erected for the walls and concrete has been layed for the floors.