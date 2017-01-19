Price nets 28 in Miners win

Nick Price scored 28 points Thursday night as the Gillespie Miners knocked off visiting Litchfield 79-58.

Anthony Kravanya and Tate Wargo added 13 each for the Miners, which led 42-29 at the half and outscored the Purple Panthers 25-11 in the third quarter.

Sam Middleton scored 14 and Dylan Hemann and Cam Morris 13 each for Litchfield.

Roxana 65, Staunton 41

At Roxana, the Shells trailed after one quarter, 11-10, but used a strong middle two quarters to pull away from Staunton.

The Shells led 25-17 at the half and 49-32 after three quarters.

Griffin Bianco had 14 points for Staunton and Ryan Billings added 12 points. Billings added four rebounds; Andrew Novack had three assists and Brady Kinder had three steals.

Staunton was 17 of 41 from the field, four of seven at the foul line with 21 turnovers.

County tournament

The Macoupin County tournament, the 99th edition, opened on Monday after the threat of inclement weather on Saturday forced everything back.

The final two games of the tournament on Monday had Southwestern and North Mac picking up big wins.

North Mac used a 20-2 second quarter to its advantage in a 59-28 win over the Bulldogs.

Staunton trailed just 13-8 before the big second quarter ended any hopes for a Bulldog victory.

Gavin Mayes scored 15 points; Sam Mount had 14; Zayne Langellier 12 and Logan York 11 for a balanced Panther attack. North Mac is now 7-6.

Staunton (3-14) got eight points from Brady Kinder, including a pair of three-point makes.

Southwestern 69, Mt. Olive 48

In the final game of Monday’s first day, the Piasa Birds hit 11 three-point baskets and defeated the Wildcats 69-48.

The Birds (10-8) led 15-6 after one quarter, and Mt. Olive (5-12) cut into that deficit, getting within 29-23 at the half.

Southwestern opened the game with a 25-15 third quarter spurt.

Justin Bailey hit six three-pointers and finished with 20 points. Colin Baumgartner added 17 points and Ben Lowis had 10 points. Lowis finished with seven rebounds, while Caden Heyen had seven assists and three steals. Baumgartner finished with three blocks and five rebounds.

Western 47, GFNW 20

At the Winchester tournament, the Tigers lost a fifth place consolation bracket contest Monday to Barry Western.

Hayden Lansaw had five points to lead the Tigers.