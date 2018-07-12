Preservation group tours Carlinville on Route 66 kick

By Eric Becker

CARLINVILLE (July 12, 2018) – As one of the most recognizable highways in all of America, one would have assumed that Route 66 was already a national historic trail.

But of the 19 already in commission, Route 66 is not one of them.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation, a non-profit group trying to save historic sites across the country, is trying to change that, kicking off a one-month road trip, highlighting the people and landmarks of towns which encompass Route 66.

National Geographic even had a writer and photographer in Carlinville talking with area business folks around the town square as the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Airstream made its way Thursday morning with a police escort to the Carlinville square.

State Farm in Bloomington is the major sponsor for the road trip, which started July 2 and will continue through the entire 2,448 mile excursion, culminating in Santa Monica, Calif. on August 3.

While Thursday morning’s weather was less than ideal with temperatures rising, members of the Carlinville community enjoyed getting to know the group that made its way through town.

For Bill Kelly, Executive Director of the Illinois Route 6 Scenic Byway, its about recognizing Route 66 as a historic designation in order secure federal money.

“The National Trust for Historic Preservation has named Route 66 as an endangered treasure,” said Kelly. “There is currently federal legislation, HR 801, to establish 66 as the 20th national historic trail. And with that designation, comes permanent federal funding. That’s the big reason and it’s not because the road is at risk, but without resources, all things are at risk.”

Jason Clement, Director of Marketing for the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was along for the ride along with several others. He feels this project will garner more support for making Route 66 a historic destination.

“It would be a permanent and holistic tool for its preservation so it can be enjoyed by generations to come,” Clement said.

He said that Carlinville is the type of town people think of when Route 66 comes to mind.

“When people think of Route 66 and the quintessential American road trip, I think this is the town square that comes to mind,” said Clement. “I’m originally from Texas, and this reminds me very much of our town squares, anchored by a court house.”

Carlinville mayor Deanna Demuzio, along with council member Elaine Brockmeier, Dan Held of Woodward and Curran and Deb Young, Tourism Coordinator were among the city’s representatives welcoming the preservation group to town.

“Having everybody stop here in Carlinville again promotes the community,” Demuzio said. “I want to thank everybody who helped make the square look like a million dollars. Our police department again was excellent to give them an escort and to show how much we really appreciate having Carlinville put on the map.”

In a related item, Carlinville’s Blackburn College will be the host for the fourth annual Miles of Possibility Route 66 annual conference, Oct. 25 to 28. In the past, the conference has been held in Edwardsville, Bloomington and Joliet. It will coincide with the Rotary Parade which takes place on Oct. 27.

Along with the million dollar courthouse, Carlinville can boast of the only roundabout for a town square on Route 66 in Illinois.

Three murals depicting Abraham Lincoln are displayed on the square, and the Sears homes in Standard Addition are one of the most unique neighborhoods in the area.

Unique dining and shopping, the Loomis House, and the Anderson Mansion are also destinations for visitors who make their way to Carlinville.

Young said that six more bus tours of 50-60 people will be coming through town in the upcoming weeks to visit such landmarks.

“It’s wonderful to see so many people rallying to preserve this historical event,” Young said. “It’s amazing how many events are happening throughout the year in the state on Route 66.”

For more information on Carlinville, contact carlinvilletours@gmail.com.

An Airstream arrives via a police escort to the town square in Carlinville Thursday morning. Members of the National Trust for Historic Preservation and members of National Geographic were in town working on a documentary and promoting the importance of Route 66.