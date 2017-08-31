Prep volleyball update

SPRINGFIELD (Aug. 31, 2017) – Springfield Lutheran picked up a 25-11, 25-12 home win over Mt. Olive Thursday evening.

Mt. Olive fell to 0-4 as they resumed play Saturday at the Roxana tournament.

Rachael Kernich led the Wildcats with three kills, along with three points and an ace. Savannah Bruhn added two assists; Kaleigh Ziglar had an assist, eight digs and an ace serve.

Lily Gretak added two blocks and three points, while Miranda Matta had eight digs. MaKenzy Sorsen had five digs.

Lutheran got seven kills from Delaney Scheidenhelm and 20 assists from Cara Anderson.

Plains def. North Mac 2-0

At Pleasant Plains, the Cardinals defeated the North Mac Panthers in the visitors’ season-opener Thursday 25-11, 25-7.

North Mac got two kills from Audrey Hannah and two assists each from Clair Harvey and Bridget Bertolino.

Plains got five kills from McKenzie Smith and Jade Garrett and six assists from McKenzie Smith.

Hillsboro def. Gillespie

At Hillsboro, the Miners slipped to 0-2 as Hillsboro held on for a 25-16, 23-25, 25-20 win over the Miners.

Lincolnwood def. Bunker Hill

At Bunker Hill, the Lancers held off the Minutemaids Thursday night with a 25-21, 22-25, 25-16 win.

Bunker Hill slips to 3-1 on the season. Karly Bruntjen had 17 kills for Lincolnwood.

Mallory Schwegel had five kills and Brooke Morell four kills for the Minutemaids. Hannah Kahl had 15 digs and Grace Kiffmeyer 16 assists.

Roxana tournament

Bunker Hill finished third at the Roxana volleyball tournament on Saturday.

The Minutemaids lost to Roxana 25-16, 25-22 in a semifinal early in the morning. Roxana went on to lose to eventual champion Valmeyer.

Against Roxana, Ashley Dey and Schwegel both had five kills. Dey added four ace serves and eight digs and Morell had three aces. Kiffmeyer had 14 assists.

Bunker Hill defeated Civic Memorial for third place, 16-25, 25-16, 18-16.

Schwegel had six kills, three ace serves and 13 digs. Morell had five kills and two aces. Dey had four kills, five ace serves and 11 digs. Kiffmeyer had 14 assists.

Gillespie defeated Southwestern 25-20, 24-26, 15-12 then lost in the ninth place game to Granite City 25-11, 25-10. Southwestern lost the 11th place game to Hardin Calhoun 16-25, 25-21, 8-15.

Mt. Olive finished 16th after a pair of losses Saturday.

Father McGivney beat the Wildcats 21-25, 25-23, 15-5.

Kernich and Sorsen each had three kills. Ziglar had four assists and Gretak two blocks and four points. Libbie Nowell also added four points. Matta and Nowell had three ace serves.

Against Madison, the Wildcats lost 20-25, 25-17, 13-15. Matta had four ace serves,while Nowell and Hannah Korunka had two aces each.