Prep Tuesday update: Golfers compete in regionals

WINDSOR – Carlinville’s boys golf season ended at regionals on Tuesday, with one golfer one stroke off from qualifying for sectionals.

Payton Jamieson shot a round of 96 to tie for 25th overall. The cutoff score was 95.

As a team, Carlinville finished ninth with a team score of 424. Hillsboro won the team regional with 306, followed by Litchfield at 332 and Lincolnwood at 353. Those three teams advance to sectionals.

The medalist was Alex Eickhoff of Hillsboro with a 73.

Also for the Cavaliers, Tom Sanson shot a 102; Jay Rosentreter 105; Reagan Kulenkamp 121; Gabe Green 140 and Ryan Haschmeyer 143.

Staunton’s Austin Rushton advanced to sectionals as an individual, tying for 19th with a score of 90.

Soccer

CARLINVILLE – Matt Schmidt scored three goals as Carlinville blanked Springfield Calvary 4-0 on Tuesday night. It was senior night for the one Cavie senior, Rylan Frankford.

The Cavaliers (12-7) scored all four goals in the first half. Schmidt opened the scoring at 2:30 on a penalty kick goal.

Schmidt added two more goals a minute and a half apart later in the half. Trey Gall assisted on a touch pass to Schmidt at 28:19, and Schmidt then scored at 29:46, assisted by Landon Eades.

Eades then assisted on a Tristan Burns goal at 30:16 to make it a 4-0 game.

Carlinville held a 19-7 edge in shots. Andrew DeNeve made all seven saves in goal for the Cavaliers, which travel to Pana on Thursday to complete regular season competition.

Staunton 5, Gillespie 0

At Gillespie, the Bulldogs scored four second half goals to pull away from Gillespie. Bryce Buzick scored three goals, with Brady Kinder and Carson Rantanen adding goals as well.

Volleyball

EAST ALTON – Carlinville pulled away from East Alton-Wood River on Tuesday night in prep volleyball action, 25-17, 25-13.

The Cavies are 12-8 after the non-conference win.

Sydney Bates had 10 points, 12 assists, an ace and two kills; Anna Chew had an ace and eight kills; Alyssa DeSpain had a point and a kill; Lexi Egelhoff had a kill; Emma Griffith had 10 points, five aces and two kills; Adrianne Welte had three kills; and Taylor Wills added 11 points and an ace.

Carlinville is home for Auburn on Dig Pink Night Thursday.

North Mac def. Morrisonville

MORRISONVILLE – Audrey Hannah had seven kills and three blocks in North Mac’s 25-14, 25-23 win at Morrisonville Tuesday. Claire Harvey added 13 assists.

GFNW def. Brown County

PALMYRA – Greenfield/Northwestern moved above .500 at 10-9, following a 25-20, 25-22 win over visiting Brown County Tuesday.

Hailey Driscoll had 11 kills and Brooke Gibbs had seven kills for the Tigers. Driscoll added three blocks and Gibbs had 10 digs. Carly Gregory finished with 22 assists.

Bunker Hill def. Father McGivney

GLEN CARBON – Bunker Hill edged the Griffins of Father McGivney 25-14, 14-25, 27-25 Tuesday night, improving to 14-9 on the season.

Allysa Austill led the Minutemaids with seven kills, while Ashley Dey had five and Mallory Schwegel four.

Daphne Duvall, Dey and Grace Kiffmeyer all had two ace serves and Schwegel had three blocks. Schwegel had 10 digs, while Dey and Hannah Kahl had nine digs each. Kiffmeyer had 15 assists.