Prep Tuesday roundup: Easy as 1-2-3 for Carlinville cross country

Prep Tuesday roundup: Easy as 1-2-3 for Carlinville

CARLINVILLE (Aug. 30, 2017) – Carlinville’s boys cross country team recorded the three fastest times at the Carlinville Early Meet Tuesday, rolling to a team victory.

Staunton’s girls team rode a victory from Lydia Roller to victory on the girls team competition.

All seven of the Cavalier varsity finishers in boys play finished in the top 17, including five of the top eight.

Jason Landon took the individual win for the Cavies, finishing in 16:51. Charles Helton IV was second at 16:58 and Bailey Lippold was third at 17:03.

Grayson Armour finished sixth at 17:40; Briley Roper was eighth at 17:54; Jacob Landon 12th 18:04 and Cale Williams 17th at 18:25.

Additionally, Dustin Roberts finished 2th at 19:21; Colin Leonard 26th at 19:25; Max Wilson 50th at 20:55; and Seth Evans 75th at 23:18.

Rochester scored 60 points to finish second behind Carlinville’s 20 points. Jersey was third at 73 and Litchfield fourth at 101 points.

Roller led the Staunton Bulldogs to victory in girls competition, finishing at 19:11, ahead of Madison Throne and Caroline Quarton, both of Litchfield.

The Bulldogs outlasted Jersey 57-66 to win the team crown. Litchfield was third at 72 and Carlinville fourth at 75.

Rory Drew led the Cavaliers with a 12th place finish, at 22:38; Rachel Olroyd was 15th at 22:55 and Gabby Marchiori 16th at 23:04. Patty Walch finished 26th at 23:56; Molly Lewis 33rd at 24:39; Mackenzie Harris 37th at 24:49.

The junior high meet took place before the high school meets. Williamsville won the boys two-mile run middle school meet with 17 points, and Carlinville was second with 64 points.

Williamsville girls won the junior high meet with 15 points, followed by Roxana at 59 and Carlinville with 61.

Carlinville boys times included David Harris, 10th at 15:29; Colin Kreipe 12th at 15:42; Charlie Wilson 15th at 15:58; Matthew Dunn 16th at 16:01; Levi Yudinsky, 24th at 16:31; Tyler Summers 36th at 18:14; Case Jones 37th at 18:34; Brockton Henson 38th at 18:35; Alexander Scott 45th at 19:51; Jackson Davis 47th at 20:57; Jacob Petrovich 22:22; Mark Utry 24:15; Carter Lowrance 24:39; Paul Lewis 51st at 24:45; Patrick Dunn 54th at 25:25.

In girls competition, Braylee Gilmore finished seventh at 16:17; Caroline Gibbel 13th at 17:10; Grace Gunning 23rd at 18:54; Kallie Kimbro 24th at 19:17; Emaly Lewis 35th at 21:17; Maddie Lowrance 36th at 21:44; and Hailie Greenlee Hancock 38th at 24:56.

Junior high baseball

GREENFIELD – Greenfield/Northwestern scored eight runs in the first and went on to defeat Carlinville 16-6 Tuesday, ending the Junior Cavies four-game win streak.

Carlinville scored four runs in the third and two in the sixth. Greenfield countered with four runs in the third and four runs in the sixth inning.

Ethan Siglock had a single, run and RBI for Carlinville. Connor Strutner scored a run; Logan Hammann hit, two RBIs; Kolton Costello double, three RBIs; Ayden Tiburzi single, two runs; Carson Wiser single, double, two runs.

High school volleyball

GREENVILLE – At long last, the Carlinville volleyball team opened the season Tuesday night at Greenville.

The Comets outlasted the Cavaliers in a 25-16, 16-25, 25-22 victory.

The Cavies head to Hillsboro on Thursday and to the Edwardsville tournament over the weekend.

Stats from this match were not available.

Staunton def. Vandalia

STAUNTON – The Bulldogs opened the season with a 25-9, 26-24 victory over Vandalia in a South Central Conference contest.

Riverton def. North Mac

VIRDEN – North Mac slipped to 0-2 with a 13-25, 8-25 loss to Riverton in Sangamo Conference play Tuesday.

Pana def. Southwestern

PIASA – The Pana Panthers got their first win of the season by winning at Southwestern 25-6, 25-22 Tuesday evening.

Shayna Streeming had five kills and five digs, along with four aces for the Panthers.

Lincolnwood def. GFNW

RAYMOND – Carly Gregory’s 13 digs were not enough as the Tigers dropped a season-opening three-game match with Lincolnwood, 16-25, 25-23, 20-25.

Hailey Driscoll added nine digs for GFNW. Kassidy Walters and Hailey Driscoll each had three ace serves. Driscoll had five kills and Gregory added 12 assists.

Calvary def. Mt. Olive

SPRINGFIELD – Mt. Olive slipped to 0-7 with a conference loss at Springfield Calvary on Tuesday, 13-25, 18-25.

Lily Gretak had three kills and a block, along with six points. Savannah Bruhn added three assists; Kaleigh Ziglar had two assists and eight digs; Miranda Matta had 10 digs; Rachael Kernich had five points and seven digs; MaKenzy Sorsen had four points.

Boys soccer

WILLIAMSVILLE – North Mac lost to Williamsville in the opening round of the Williamsville/Riverton Four Corners Classic Tuesday by a 6-2 score.

Marshal Creasy, assisted by Justin Bounds) and Ryan Gustafson, also assisted by Bounds, scored the Panthers goals. North Mac is 3-1 on the season.

In other area soccer, Staunton defeated Civic Memorial 5-4; Southwestern edged Vandalia 4-3 on the road.