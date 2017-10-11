Prep Tuesday: Pana escapes Carlinville with conference win

CARLINVILLE (Oct. 11, 2017) – Pana stayed unbeaten in the South Central Conference Tuesday, edging past Carlinville 26-24, 25-21 Tuesday night.

The Panthers improved to 27-5 on the season, 7-0 in the SCC. Carlinville is 14-11, 5-3.

The Cavaliers got seven kills from Anna Chew, and five each from Adriann Welte, Alyssa DeSpain and Emma Griffith. Sydney Bates added 18 assists.

Pana got six kills from Shayna Strejmming and five from Shania Schoonover.

Lincolnwood def. Mt. Olive

MT. OLIVE – Raymond Lincolnwood held off Mt. Olive 25-18, 25-15 in Tuesday night action at Mt. Olive.

Savannah Bruhn had six points and three aces for the Wildcats (3-20). Miranda Matta added four points. MaKenzy Sorsen had seven digs, and Bruhn added four digs. Kaleigh Ziglar had eight assists. Rachael Kernich had three kills and three blocks, while Lily Gretak had two kills and three blocks.

Lincolnwood got 16 kills from Karly Bruntjen and 17 assists from Morgan Byers.

Carrollton def. GFNW

GREENFIELD – The host Greenfield/Northwestern Tigers lost in three games to visiting Carrollton in a conference clash Tuesday, 25-15, 22-25, 22-25.

Kassidy Walters had eight kills for GFNW (11-11) and seven digs. Hailey Driscoll had 12 kills, and Brooke Gibbs added five ace serves. Driscoll added four blocks, three solo, and 17 digs. Carly Gregory had 18 assists.

Adriann Welte skies for a kill attempt in the county volleyball tournament last weekend.