Prep Tuesday: Pair of area schools eliminated

MT. OLIVE – The Class 1A boys basketball regional semifinal Tuesday night had the host Wildcats meeting Metro East Lutheran.

Having lost 85-48 to MEL just last week, the Wildcats showed vast improvement but had the season come to an end with a 77-71 loss to the Knights.

Mt. Olive finishes the season with an 11-18 record. They led 18-14 after one quarter, but Metro East Lutheran went in front 34-31 at half and 59-44 through three quarters.

The Wildcats finished the game on a 27-18 run but came up short against the Knights.

Ethan Swenson scored 20, while Joey Baum and Roger Conlee added 14 each and Quintin Kosowski 10 for Mt. Olive.

JJ Schwarz had 32 points for the Knights, who advance to the regional title game Friday against the winner of the the Madison-Bunker Hill game.

Greenfield Regional

GREENFIELD – The host Tigers lost to West Central 49-35 in the second game of Tuesday’s regional quarterfinals. GFNW finishes with a 7-18 record.

West Central plays Jacksonville Routt in a Wednesday semifinal, following Carrollton against North Greene.

Wednesday’s Regional Tournament Games

At Carlinville

Carlinville vs. Nashville 6 p.m.

Gillespie vs. Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.

At Hillsboro

Hillsboro vs. Carlyle 6 p.m.

Vandalia vs. Wesclin, 7:30 .m.

At Pana

Cumberland vs. Teutopolis, 6 p.m.

Pana vs. Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m.

At Riverton

Auburn vs. Pittsfield, 6 p.m.

Williamsville vs. Warsaw, 7:30 p.m.

At Mt. Olive

Madison vs. Bunker Hill, 7 p.m.

At Greenfield

Carrollton vs. North Greene, 6 p.m.

Routt vs. West Central, 7:30 p.m.

College

Women

MacMurray 66, Blackburn 64

CARLINVILLE – MacMurray avenged an earlier loss to Blackburn College in women’s basketball Tuesday night by edging the Beavers in the final game of the season.

MacMurray (3-21, 1-15) won its first conference game by holding off a Blackburn rally. MacMurray led 20-13 at the end of the first quarter, 32-29 at the half and 50-46 after three quarters of play.

Aleisha Stiltner had 19 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to lead the Beavers, which finish 1-22, 1-15 in conference play. Elisabeth Johnston had 12 points and six rebounds. Maria Cline had eight points and 11 rebounds.

Anna Henry scored 25 points to lead MacMurray.