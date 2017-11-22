Prep Tuesday: Nokomis outlasts Cavies in girls’ tourney

LITCHFIELD (Nov. 22, 2017) – Day three of the Litchfield girls basketball tournament had Nokomis taking its first win of the tourney, 44-33 over Carlinville.

Carlinville (2-2) is 1-2 in the tourney and Nokomis is now 1-1. The Cavies finish tournament play Saturday against Southwestern at 7:30 p.m.

Adriann Welte, Sydney Cania and Sydney Bates each hit three-point field goals in the first quarter, countered by a pair of three’s by Alyssa Huber as the Redskins led 14-11 after one quarter.

Nokomis maintained a lead at the half 27-24. Rachel Olroyd had eight second quarter points, including a pair of three-point hits for Carlinville.

The Cavies struggled for offense in the second half, scoring just nine points, seven of which came in the third quarter. Nokomis took a 35-31 lead to the fourth quarter and pulled away to pick up the win.

Olroyd had nine points for Carlinville; Cania had six points; Bates and Sarah DeNeve both had four points; Welte and Lexi Egelhoff had three points each and Paityn Tieman had two points.

Carlinville made just 10 of 45 shots from the field, and seven of 13 free throws with 24 turnovers in the contest.

Carlinville had a 30-16 rebounding edge, led by Egelhoff’s six boards. Cania had five rebounds. Olroyd finished with three assists and Bates had three steals.

Nokomis was led by Huber with 17 points. McKenna Sanders added 10 points.

Carlyle improved to 3-0 in the tournament by beating Litchfield 40-28 in the second game on Tuesday. Brooklynn Smith had 13 points for Carlyle; while Litchfield was led by Lizzy Luttrell with nine points.

Marquette 61, Gillespie 50

GILLESPIE – Marquette outscored Gillespie 22-4 in the fourth quarter to steal a 61-50 win from the Miners on Tuesday evening.

Gillespie took a 35-23 halftime lead but were outscored 38-15 in the second half.

Gillespie was led by Paige Niemeyer with 18 points. Abbie Barber added 11 and Rylee Jarman eight.

Other area girls scores from Tuesday:

Calhoun defeated Southwestern

Jersey 47, Roxana 12

North Greene 42, North Mac 37 (Waverly tournament fifth place game)

Boys basketball

EDWARDSVILLE – Southwestern’s boys basketball team won for the second straight night at the Metro East Lutheran tournament, defeating Madison 56-46.

The 2-0 Piasa Birds play Friday in the winner’s bracket semifinals against Alton Marquette at 5:30 p.m. In the main gym.

Southwestern took a 13-11 lead after one quarter and 29-19 lead to the half. It was 43-25 through three quarters.

Caden Heyen scored 22 points and Justin Bailey added 15 for the Birds, which made nine three-point baskets and seven of 10 free throws. Bailey had four three-point makes for Piasa.

Also at Edwardsville, Gillespie was defeated 52-29 by Lebanon. The Miners play Friday in a loser’s bracket contest at 12:30 p.m. In the auxiliary gymnasium.

Mt. Olive 56, Fr. McGivney 42

MULBERRY GROVE – Joey Baum scored 18 points to lead three Wildcats in double figures in a 56-42 win over Father McGivney Tuesday at the Mulberry Grove tournament.

It was 24-10 Mt. Olive at the half. McGivney outscored Mt. Olive 21-9 in the third to get within 33-31 heading to the fourth, but Mt. Olive with a 23-11 run in the fourth quarter pulled away.

Quintin Kosowski added 16 points for Mt. Olive and Nick DeVries had 15.

Mt. Olive plays Ramsey Wednesday night in the tournament, at 5:15 p.m.

College Women’s Basketball

JACKSONVILLE – Blackburn was defeated at Illinois College in women’s college hoops Tuesday evening by a 67-36 final.

After a 12-12 tie after a quarter, Illinois College outscored Blackburn 47-17 in the middle two quarters to seize control.

Maria Cline had nine points to lead the Beavers (1-3). Mt. Olive’s Brianna Henke scored four points and Olivia Olroyd of Carlinville had a pair of rebounds.

The Beavers were 12 of 53 from the field and 11 of 15 at the foul line with 32 turnovers.

Illinois College was led by Grace Yaunches with 13 points. They shot 27 of 60 from the field, 8 of 11 at the foul line with 25 turnovers.

College Men’s Basketball

CARLINVILLE – The host Blackburn Beavers first home game of the season was a success, defeating Elmhurst College 66-57 Tuesday evening.

Blackburn led 31-28 at the half and gradually pulled away from there. The Beavers are 2-1 on the season.

Nigel Ferrell had 14 points, Karson Hayes added 11; Duncan King 10 and Jamaya Wyatt 10 for the Beavers, who were 24 of 58 from the field and 13 of 22 at the foul line with 22 turnovers.

Colin Bobstad had 10 points for Elmhurst (1-1) off the bench. They were 22 of 63 from the field and nine of 15 from the foul line with 22 turnovers.