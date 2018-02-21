Prep Tuesday: Mt. Olive, Southwestern win in regional play

Prep Tuesday: Mt. Olive, Southwestern win in regional

MT. OLIVE (Feb. 21, 2018) – Mt. Olive made it look easy on the offensive end Tuesday in the first round matchup of the Mt. Olive Regional.

The Wildcats eliminated Brussels 75-53 and advanced to Wednesday’s regional semifinal against Metro East Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. The Wildcats lost 69-66 at Metro East just last Friday.

Mt. Olive took a 12-8 lead and extended it to 34-24 by halftime and 54-35 through three quarters.

Quintin Kosowski scored 18 points, Roger Conlee had 17 and Joey Baum 10 for the Wildcats, which made 11-22 free throws.

Metro East Lutheran, meantime, eliminated Bunker Hill with a 73-42 victory Tuesday night.

The Knights led 21-8 after a quarter and 35-23 at halftime. A big third quarter enabled MEL to pull away as they led 61-34 through three quarters.

The Minutemen finished 1-22. Jacob Weidner scored 17 points; Elijah Dannenbrink had 11 and Matthew Weidner 10 for Bunker Hill, which was 16 of 53 from the field and 7 of 17 at the foul line.

J.Weidner added eight rebounds and three assists and three steals. Dannenbrink had four steals. Andrew Scroggins had four rebounds and three assists.

Southwestern 62, Carlyle 47

EAST ALTON – Southwestern is back in the regional championship following a 62-47 semifinal win over Carlyle Tuesday at the East Alton-Wood River Regional.

Southwestern led 18-11, 29-20 and 46-29 at the quarter breaks.

Justin Bailey scored 27 points, making five three-pointers and nine of 12 shots from the field.

Caden Heyen added 13 points and five assists; Caleb Robinson had 12 points and E.J. Kahl had seven rebounds for the Piasa Birds (21-7).

Southwestern plays top-seeded Wesclin Friday night. The Warriors eliminated Roxana 64-28 on Tuesday night.

Nashville 47, Staunton 30

STAUNTON – A tough ballgame for the host Staunton Bulldogs as they hosted Nashville Tuesday, with the Hornets pulling away for a 47-30 victory.

Staunton finishes 15-13. The Bulldogs trailed 16-4 after a quarter and could not fully recover. It was 20-10 at half and 33-22 through three quarters.

Brady Kinder had 16 points for Staunton, making a pair of three-pointers. Staunton made 11 of 14 free throws.

Bryson Boltman and Carson Parker had 14 each for Nashville.

In other area regionals, Williamsville eliminated Riverton 45-29 at Auburn; St. Anthony beat Sullivan 48-41 and Shelbyville nudged past Vandalia 62-59 at Vandalia; and West Central beat Carrollton 68-62 in overtime at Lincolnwood.