Prep Tuesday: Eighth grade Warriors to play for regional title

Prep Tuesday: Eighth grade Warriors to play for

DIVERNON (Jan. 30, 2018) – The Carlinville eighth grade boys basketball team has advanced to the championship game of the Class 8-3A Region 16 tournament.

The Warriors eliminated Wood River Lewis and Clark on Tuesday night, 53-42, to advance to Thursday night’s championship at Divernon (Auburn Junior High School).

Carlinville, the number two seed, will meet the host Auburn Trojans, the fourth-seed, which eliminated top-seeded Southwestern, 32-22 on Tuesday evening.

Game time Thursday in Divernon is 6 p.m.

High school boys basketball

Southwestern 62, East Alton-WR 43

EAST ALTON – Justin Bailey made six of eight three-point field goals Tuesday as Southwestern beat East Alton-Wood River 62-43 in non-conference boys basketball action.

Bailey finished with 20 points, while Caden Heyen had 19 points and six rebounds. E.J. Kahl added four assists. Ben Lowis had six points and six rebounds.

Southwestern (17-6) trailed 12-9 after a quarter, but outscored EAWR 20-13 in the second quarter to lead 29-25.

The Piasa Birds then outscored EAWR 22-9 in the third quarter to pull away.

Gillespie 58, Roxana 48

GILLESPIE – Michael Robbins scored 19 points and Devin Stroh had 17 as the Gillespie Miners won their first conference game of the year Tuesday with a home win over Roxana.

Gillespie (3-19, 1-6) also received 10 points from Domonik Taylor. The Miners led 29-19 at halftime en route to the conference win.

Mt. Olive 68, Staunton 50

MT. OLIVE – A 29-point third quarter helped the Mt. Olive Wildcats to a victory over county-rival Staunton Tuesday night.

The Wildcats (12-11) led 20-10 after a quarter, but Staunton pulled within 29-28 by halftime. The Wildcats third quarter explosion of 29-11 included 12 points from Joey Baum. Mt. Olive led 58-39 heading to the fourth quarter.

Baum and Roger Conlee both had 13 points for Mt. Olive, while Quintin Kosowski added 13.

Staunton (12-7) received 16 points from Dylan Hemann in a losing cause.

North Mac 47, South County 40

FRANKLIN – North Mac avenged a loss to South County at the Auburn tournament by winning on the road Tuesday evening in a 47-40 decision.

The Panthers (13-11) outscored South County 23-16 in the middle two quarters for the difference of the seven-point margin at the end.

Tanner Wilson scored 10 points and Zayne Langellier nine for North Mac.

Girls Basketball

Gillespie 73, Metro East Lutheran 40

EDWARDSVILLE – Gillespie sprinted out to an early lead in rolling past Metro East Lutheran on the road Tuesday evening.

It was 37-13 at halftime after a 20-6 second quarter spurt by the Miners (11-11). Paige Niemeyer scored a season-high 36 points for the Miners and MacKenzy Mix added 12 points for Gillespie.