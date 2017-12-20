Prep Tuesday: Defensive-minded Cavies stop Pawnee in second half

Prep Tuesday: Defensive-minded Cavies stop Pawnee in second

PAWNEE (Dec. 20, 2017) – Carlinville’s boys’ basketball team ended a five-game losing skid Tuesday night by defeating Pawnee on the road, 42-35.

Carlinville (3-5) held the Indians to just 10 second half points after trailing by four at halftime. They head to their own tournament next Tuesday.

Pawnee took a 10-9 lead after one quarter behind six points from Ethan Clark. Joe Fraser countered with four points early for the Cavaliers.

The lead for Pawnee grew to 25-21 by halftime, as the Indians made seven of eight free throws in the second quarter, with Brady Jarrett scoring six points.

But the third quarter saw Carlinville surge into the lead, outscoring the Indians 11-2. Briley Roper hit a three-point field goal and Jarret Easterday scored five points for the Cavaliers, as a 32-27 lead was taken by CHS to the final eight minutes.

Easterday made three of four free throws in the final quarter, with Fraser and Logan Rosentreter adding field goals to fend off the Indians.

Easterday had 12 points; Fraser 8; Josh Hinzman 6; Roper 4; Rosentreter 4; Will Walton 6; and Finn Bowman 2. The Cavies were 13 of 21 at the foul line, with Easterday making eight of 10 at the line.

Hendy Hamilton and Clarke had nine points each for Pawnee, which was 14 of 20 at the foul line. Pawnee is now 2-6 on the season.

Southwestern 64, Brussels 44

PIASA – Justin Bailey scored 25 points, making five three-pointers as Southwestern defeated Brussels 64-44 Tuesday night.

The Piasa Birds moved to 8-1 on the season, heading into the State Farm Classic in Bloomington next week, where they will face Bloomington Central Catholic at the Shirk Center.

Brussels actually led 14-10 after a quarter, but a 22-8 second quarter helped the Piasa Birds take command up 32-22. It was 50-33 through three quarters.

Caden Heyen added 10 points and five assists. Ben Lowis had five rebounds and four steals for Southwestern. E.J. Kahl and Bailey both had four assists. The Birds were 25 of 57 from the field, five of six at the foul line with four turnovers.

Greenfield/NW 72, Griggsville-Perry 47

GREENFIELD – The Greenfield/Northwestern team defeated Griggsville-Perry in a Tuesday home contest, 72-47.

GFNW got 25 points from Ben Bayless. Zane Thompson added 16 points and Dylan Pohlman had eight points.

Staunton 48, Lebanon 28

STAUNTON – A makeup contest had the host Bulldogs pulling away in the fourth quarter to beat the Greyhounds Tuesday.

Staunton (3-3) led 20-12 at the half and 30-24 entering the fourth, but outscored Lebanon 18-4 in the final eight minutes.

Brent Kinder had 19 points and Cylis Cox 13 for Staunton, which made 10 of 11 free throws.

Pleasant Plains 54, North Mac 47

PLEASANT PLAINS – The Cardinals sent North Mac to 0-4 in conference play with a 54-47 victory, rallying from an early 11-point deficit.

North Mac (3-5 overall) led 15-4 after a quarter and 25-19 at half, but were outscored 27-13 in the third quarter.

Sam Mount had 19 points and Dane VanBuskirk 13 for the Panthers, 10 of 13 at the foul line.

Girls basketball

Gillespie 35, Staunton 29

GILLESPIE – A third quarter surged helped the Miners to a South Central Conference win over neighboring Staunton Tuesday in a makeup contest.

Staunton led 7-6 after a quarter and trailed 13-12 at the half. Gillespie outscored Staunton 12-2 in the pivotal third quarter and held off a Bulldogs rally in the fourth.

Paige Niemeyer had 22 points for Gillespie. Savannah Bruhn added 11 for Staunton, but they made just 11 of 23 free throws. Gillespie was just 0 for 1 in the game from the line.

Other area scores

Madison 77, Bunker Hill 23

Hillsboro 68, Vandalia 46

Mattoon 90, Pana 55

Nokomis 70, Litchfield 18

Girls

Taylorville 70, Pana 61

College men’s basketball

Loras 102, Blackburn 90

DUBUQUE, Iowa – Loras College opened a 26-point halftime lead and defeated Blackburn in men’s basketball non-conference action 102-90 before an announced crowd of 378.

Blackburn (5-3) trailed 59-33 at the half before making it close in the second half with a 57-43 scoring run.

For the Beavers, Jamaya Wyatt made all 12 shots from the field, finishing with a game-high 28 points. Duncan King added 15 points; Karson Hayes had 13 and Jordan Clay 11.

Blackburn shot 55 percent from the field (35-64) but were just 13 of 25 at the foul line with 18 turnovers.

Wyatt added seven rebounds, while King had five assists in the game.

Loras (7-3) was led by Ryan Dicanio and Josh Ruggles with 22 points each. Rowan McGowen had 19; Jordon Kedrowski 15 and Matt Dacy-Seijo 10. Dicanio added 12 rebounds.

Loras was 33 of 65 from the field, 24 of 29 from the foul line and made 12 three-pointers in the game. McGowen was five of six from three-point land. Loras had 22 turnovers in the contest.

Blackburn heads to the St. Norbert tournament Dec. 29-30.