Prep Tuesday: Comets claim boys’ SCC title

CARLINVILLE (Feb. 7, 2018) – Greenville cruised to victory Tuesday night in boys basketball action at Carlinville, with a 57-30 victory wrapping up an unbeaten South Central Conference schedule.

The Comets led 11-4 after one quarter and gradually pulled away. Brock Nelson hit a pair of three-pointers in the first quarter for Greenville.

In the second quarter, Jarret Easterday would score nine points, including a pair of three-point hits to keep the Cavies (8-17, 2-4) afloat. Greenville countered with six points from Chad Stearns and led 26-18 at halftime.

Christian Moss had six third quarter points for Greenville, while the Cavies got four points from Josh Hinzman in the quarter. Still, the Comets led 40-28 after three quarters.

The game got away from Carlinville in the fourth when Greenville went on a 17-2 run to win it handily.

Easterday had a game-high 13 points for the Cavies; Briley Roper scored five; Hinzman, Logan Rosentreter and Finn Bowman had four points each.

The Cavaliers were five of seven at the foul line.

Nelson, Stearns and Kaleb Ephron all had 12 points each to lead Greenville (15-10, 9-0). The Comets were five of nine at the foul line.

Carlinville hosts Litchfield on Friday night for Senior Night, 2018.

Southwestern 62, Roxana 46

ROXANA – A strong first quarter enabled Southwestern to win a conference road game Tuesday night in Roxana.

The Piasa Birds (18-7, 6-1) led 19-7 after one quarter. The Shells played evenly over the middle two quarters, even outscoring Southwestern 25-24 during that stretch. The Birds pulled away in the fourth quarter to win handily.

Ben Lowis made 10 of 14 shots from the field, finishing with 30 points, including making all nine foul shot attempts. He also grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds and dished out five assists.

Justin Bailey and Caleb Robinson added 10 points each for Southwestern.

Mt. Olive 50, East Alton-WR 45

EAST ALTON – Mt. Olive’s boys basketball team held on to defeat the Oilers in a Prairie State Conference game Tuesday night, 50-45.

Mt. Olive (14-11) led 14-5 after a quarter and 23-15 at halftime. It was 35-25 through three quarters.

Joey Baum scored 10 points to lead the Wildcats.

Hillsboro 67, Staunton 36

HILLSBORO – The host Toppers used a surge over the final three quarters to beat Staunton in a conference contest Tuesday night.

Staunton (12-11, 2-5) trailed just 10-8 after a quarter. Hillsboro led 22-12 at half and 43-22 through three quarters.

The Bulldogs got 15 points from Dylan Hemann in a losing effort.

Girls Regionals

Litchfield Regional

LITCHFIELD – North Mac pulled off a slight upset over host Litchfield in an eight versus nine seeding first-round regional matchup Tuesday evening, 58-51.

The Panthers advance to play Wednesday against top-seeded Auburn.

North Mac led 15-14 after a quarter and 31-27 at the half. It was a 43-35 North Mac lead through three quarters.

Cailynn Martin scored 24 points and Alli Kallenbach added 17 for the Panthers, which made 17 of 23 free throws in the game.

Carson Jackson had 15 points to lead Litchfield, which finishes 6-21. North Mac is now 6-20.

In the second game at Litchfield, Gillespie (12-12) had no issues in disposing of Pawnee 71-19.

The Miners led 20-2 after a quarter, 40-9 at halftime and 60-12 through three quarters. Gillespie now faces Carlinville Wednesday in the regional semifinals. Gillespie beat Carlinville the only other meeting this season in Gillespie.

Paige Niemeyer scored 27 points to lead Gillespie on Tuesday night, making 13 field goals of the team’s 34 makes. The Miners were four of eight at the foul line.

Marquette Regional

ALTON – Staunton and Southwestern both battled hard as underdogs in its regional semifinal matchups on Tuesday at Alton Marquette.

Southwestern avoided a major letdown after squandering a big fourth quarter lead, but held on to beat Hillsboro 60-55 in overtime.

The Piasa Birds (17-11) lost to Hillsboro (17-12) less than two weeks earlier 54-32, but took a 16-point fourth quarter lead on the Hiltoppers before a major rally. Hillsboro rallied to tie the game, outscoring Southwestern 27-11 in the final quarter. But Southwestern would prevail to make the regional finals.

Korrie Hopkins had 15 points to lead Southwestern.

The Birds will face host Marquette in Thursday’s final, after the Explorers defeated Staunton 35-32 in the first regional semifinal on Tuesday.

Staunton (15-12) fell behind 13-6 after a quarter, but made it a game by getting within a point, 30-29, entering the fourth quarter.

Neither team did much scoring in the final quarter, with Marquette outscoring Staunton 5-3 and earning a three-point win.

Abby Scanzoni led Staunton with 14 points and 16 rebounds, and Savannah Bruhn added 11 points. Rebecca Caldieraro had eight rebounds and two assists.