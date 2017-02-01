Prep Tuesday: CHS wrestlers defeat Hillsboro; hoop recap

HILLSBORO – A final tuneup before regionals, the Carlinville wrestlers out dueled Hillsboro 40-18 Tuesday in a makeup match.

Carlinville finished dual season at 14-16, and will head to the Mt. Olive Regional on Saturday to begin postseason play.

Cavalier wins were accumulated Tuesday by Demitry Lewis (120 pounds), Keagan Broaddus (132), Nate Burns (138), Rylan Frankford (145), Tristen Burns (152), Kyle Dixon (160), Jacob Dixon (170) and Daniel Card (285).

Boys Basketball

Southwestern wins big over EAWR

PIASA – Tuesday night, the Southwestern Birds returned to the court for the second time since winning the Macoupin County boys basketball tournament in Carlinville some 10 days earlier.

The Piasa Birds won their fifth straight with a 64-39 home win over the East Alton-Wood River Oilers.

Southwestern (14-8) led 16-6 after a quarter, 36-14 at half and 55-24 through three quarters.

Justin Bailey made four of seven three point shots, finishing with 21 points, along with six rebounds and two steals. Ben Lowis added 11 points and eight rebounds. Collin Baumgartner had six points, seven rebounds and five blocks. Dylan Green had eight assists.

Roxana 51, Gillespie 44

ROXANA – Only three players scored for Gillespie Tuesday night in a loss to the Shells on the road.

Nick Price scored 21 points for Gillespie (11-11, 3-3), while Daniel Dobrino added 13 and Tate Wargo scored 10 in a losing cause.

Roxana was led by Zach Golenor with 18 points, which trailed 35-34 after three quarters before using a 9-0 fourth quarter run to take command.

Metro East Lutheran 68, Bunker Hill 60

BUNKER HILL – A 24-12 third quarter spurt helped visiting Metro East Lutheran to a Prairie State Conference win over Bunker Hill Tuesday night.

Bunker Hill led 30-25 at the half before the Knights took charge in the second half.

Austin Yates scored 22 points, while Chase Williams added 15 and Dane Sellars 11 for the Minutemen (13-10, 0-3 PSC). Storm Coffman added 14 rebounds, six assists and four steals, while Christian Summers also had four steals for Bunker Hill. Sellars finished with five assists.

Mount Olive 31, Staunton 30

STAUNTON – Staunton trailed after three and could not quite get the comeback win at home against county rival Mt. Olive on Tuesday night.

Mt. Olive took a 27-22 lead to the fourth before finally holding on. Roger Conlee had 10 points and Jake Bennett had eight for the Wildcats (8-14)

Staunton (3-19) was led by Brady Kinder with 17 points and Ryan Billings had seven.

North Mac 52, South County 34

VIRDEN – North Mac surged ahead in the second quarter and never looked back in beating South County’s Vipers on Tuesday evening.

Trailing 11-10, the Panthers outscored the Vipers 31-13 in the middle two quarters to pull away, improving to 12-10 on the season.

Zayne Langellier had 16 points; Sam Mount 11 and Dane VanBuskirk 10 for the Panthers, which made 12 of 16 free throws.

Girls Basketball

Late Monday

Greenfield/NW 58, North Greene 54

GREENFIELD – The host Greenfield/Northwestern Tigers edged North Greene in a girls conference game Monday night, winning 58-54.

Kassidy Walters scored 22 points, with nine rebounds, five assists and four steals to pace the Tigers (10-16, 3-5 WVC). Laiken Heavner added 17 points and three steals. Haley Vetter contributed 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Lydia Deiterich had five rebounds and five steals.