Prep Tuesday: Cavies wrestling finishes with 16 dual wins

Prep Tuesday: Cavies wrestling finishes with 16 dual

DECATUR (Jan. 24, 2018) – Carlinville’s wrestling team finished the dual season Tuesday night with a pair of victories Tuesday night.

The Cavies defeated Decatur Eisenhower 54-18 and Taylorville 45-26, finishing the dual season with 16 wins.

It’s the most wins in a season for the Cavaliers since the 1993 season. Carlinville will wrestle at the Litchfield tournament this coming Friday and Saturday.

Boys basketball

Litchfield 50, Bunker Hill 34

BUNKER HILL – Visiting Litchfield outscored Bunker Hill in each quarter Tuesday of a non-conference win over the Minutemen.

It was 9-2 after a quarter, 25-13 at half and 36-21 through three quarters.

Coy Sellars had 14 points and Trey Pickerall added nine with six rebounds for the Minutemen. Braden Morris and Andrew Scroggins had three assists each. Pickerill, Devon Ralston and Sellars had two steals each.

North Mac 60, Lutheran 52

AUBURN – The North Mac Panthers held off Lutheran Tuesday at the Auburn Invitational, winning an eight-point decision.

Lutheran led 31-25 at the half but were outscored 35-21 in the second half.

Zayne Langellier had 20 points and Sam Mount 14 for North Mac (10-9).

Southwestern 52, Gillespie 49

GILLESPIE – At Gillespie, the Piasa Birds edged past the Miners in a conference contest.

Other area action…

Carlinville’s eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Litchfield Tuesday night, and will now play Saturday in the regional tournament in Divernon, at 11 a.m. against East Alton…Carlinville’s junior high volleyball team outlasted Greenfield in both seventh and eighth grade action…Blackburn’s women’s basketball team snapped a 15-game losing streak by beating Robert Morris-Springfield for the second time this season, 68-46 in Springfield.